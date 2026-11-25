Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua faces legal trouble, accused of assault.

Bar manager denied Fuqua entry; then Fuqua allegedly attacked.

Fuqua allegedly struck manager with gun; son also involved.

Manager seeks $50,000 for severe physical and emotional distress.

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, known for directing Training Day, The Equalizer franchise, and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael, is facing serious legal trouble after being accused of assaulting a Los Angeles bar manager with a firearm and threatening his life. According to a report by Variety, the allegations stem from an alleged confrontation outside a Hollywood venue in February 2026. William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, filed a 10-page civil complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, accusing Fuqua of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Allegations Outside The Bar

As detailed in the court filing, the incident began when Rosenthal denied entry to Antoine Fuqua, his son Brando Fuqua, and his daughter after allegedly finding the group "visibly overly intoxicated." The complaint claims that someone from the group spat at Rosenthal, prompting him to ask them to leave the premises.

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Roughly an hour later, Rosenthal allegedly noticed Fuqua and his companions still standing outside the venue. According to the lawsuit, Fuqua approached the assistant manager and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter. When Rosenthal denied the claim, Fuqua allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck him in the face. The complaint further alleges that the director directed racial and antisemitic slurs at Rosenthal and threatened to kill him.

VISH! Antoine Fuqua, diretor de ‘Michael’, foi acusado de agressão, lesão corporal e sofrimento emocional por um gerente de bar em Los Angeles. O incidente teria ocorrido em fevereiro, quando Fuqua supostamente sacou uma arma e golpeou a cabeça do funcionário, segundo a Variety. https://t.co/u1eOt9JpuY — VHS CUT (@vhscut) November 24, 2026

Son Also Named In Complaint

The legal filing also implicates the filmmaker's son in the alleged altercation. Describing the sequence of events, the complaint stated, “As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff’s face. Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street.”

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Rosenthal is seeking USD 50,000 in damages, stating that the alleged attack left him with severe physical and psychological trauma. His reported injuries include a fractured nose, a head injury, skin lacerations, scarring, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and severe emotional distress—some of which, the filing notes, could lead to permanent disability. The accusations are currently part of a civil lawsuit, and none of the claims have been proven in court.