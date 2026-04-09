Mia Khalifa Breaks Down On Lebanon Bombings: ‘America And Israel Are Terrorist’ | WATCH

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Mia Khalifa has reacted strongly to the recent airstrikes in Lebanon, accusing the United States and Israel of carrying out “terrorism”. She addressed the bombings in an emotional video, adding that the developments were among the most difficult events she has witnessed on social media.

‘We Saw Genocide Played Before Our Eyes’

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the video. Along with it, she wrote, “This is nothing less than TERRORISM enacted by two countries whose war crimes go bar for bar. America and Israel are terrorist, fascist states with trials at The Hague waiting for both of them one day.”

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In the video, Khalifa appeared emotional as she spoke about the scale of the reported strikes and the devastation they caused.

“Today has been one of the hardest things to watch in a really long time on social media, and that's saying something because we’ve watched a genocide play out before our eyes for decades, but even more so in the last three to four years. 160 airstrikes in 10 minutes on residential buildings, on schools, on hospitals, on civilian infrastructure, on cemeteries with funeral processions, in the midst of a ceasefire. I, I don't know how to reconcile my tax dollars doing this to my homeland.”

‘This Is Dystopian’

She went on to say that she struggled to find the right words to express her feelings about the situation she called “dystopian”.

“I don’t, like, I, I feel, I, I feel like it’s really important to get on here and, and to, and to talk and to say this, but I am at such a loss for words. All I can do sometimes is reshare other people’s voices who can articulate it a little bit more with a little bit more emotional separation, but what is happening? Like, we are sending people to scope out living on the moon while we bomb each other. This is, this is dystopian.”

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Khalifa further questioned when the violence would end and expressed solidarity with people in Lebanon.

“This is insane. We watched this happen before our eyes to a nation, and now we’re watching it happen before our eyes blatantly and overtly to another sovereign nation. When, when, when is it enough? When will it stop? My thoughts are with everybody in Lebanon right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

She ended the message on an emotional note.

“My heart goes out to you. It’s really, really, really, I don’t, I don’t want to get on here and cry because I am so lucky. I’m so fortunate, but….”

Israel’s Largest Strike Against Lebanon

United States and Iran announced a ceasefire, which was mediated by Pakistan. The country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared about it on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post stated that “along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY”.

However, shortly after this, Israel carried out what it described as its “largest coordinated strike across Lebanon”. According to the Israeli military, more than 100 targets were hit within 10 minutes, with reports claiming that around 250 people were killed in the attacks.

The strikes reportedly disrupted the so-called ceasefire. Following the escalation, Iran is said to have again closed the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States stated that halting military operations in Lebanon had never been part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also indicated that although Israel supported the ceasefire in principle, military operations in Lebanon would continue.