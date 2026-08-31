Anup Jalota revealed that he knew from the beginning he lacked happiness from a wife. He stated this was due to planetary positions in his horoscope.
‘Meri Patri Mein Patni Sukh Nahi Hai’: Anup Jalota On His Three Marriages Amid Rumours Of A Fourth Wedding
Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has opened up about his three marriages and personal life in an interview with ABP News.
- Bhajan singer Anup Jalota discusses his eventful personal life.
- Jalota embraces 'colorful' label, enjoys vibrant social, musical life.
- He attributes multiple failed marriages to his challenging horoscope.
- Jalota had three marriages; two divorces, third wife passed.
Renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota has also lent his voice to songs in several Bollywood films. Captivating millions with his melodious and velvety voice, he has garnered attention not only for his singing but also for his personal life. Despite having married three times, Anup Jalota is living a single life at the age of 73. Now, in an interview with ABP News, he has made a significant revelation about his personal life. He revealed that he knew all along that he lacked the happiness of a wife.
'I Am Colorful...'
'There Is No Happiness From Wife In The Horoscope...'
The singer further talked about his personal life. He said, 'What happened was that my first divorce happened, and people got a chance to say that he sings bhajans, what is happening in his life. The second one also happened. My father told me that she is my disciple; marry her; I did. Things did not work out, and I got a chance to say. The third marriage happened. She had a heart problem and passed away. People got another chance to say You have married thrice; oh, how did you get married thrice? There is only one at a time. Is this called three marriages? Is this called having three wives? There is only one.
ALSO READ | ‘Didn’t Know If I’d Walk Or Speak Again’: Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy Recalls Terrifying Brain Stroke Battle
Now we sat and cried that nothing good happened to me. Whatever happened, happened. The truth is that it is in my horoscope. Many people saw my horoscope, and they all said that these four planets are placed in such a way that there is no happiness from the wife. Still, we kept trying.' Anoop was further asked, ' When did you know this? To this, he said, 'From the beginning. After the third one, Medha left, I thought that it was over now.'
About Anup Jalota's Three Wives
Anup Jalota was first married to Sonali Seth, but they later divorced. The singer's second marriage was to Bina Bhatia, and this relationship also failed to last. After two divorces, Anup's third marriage was to Medha Gulzar, niece of former Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. Medha passed away in 2014.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant revelation did Anup Jalota make about his personal life?
What does Anup Jalota mean when he says he is
Anup Jalota explains that being colorful means living a beautiful life, having parties with lots of music, and visiting other artists' homes to sing and play.
How many times has Anup Jalota been married, and what happened in each marriage?
Anup Jalota has been married three times. His first two marriages ended in divorce, and his third wife, Medha Gulzar, passed away in 2014 due to a heart problem.
When did Anup Jalota become aware of his lack of marital happiness according to his horoscope?
Anup Jalota stated he knew