India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Meri Patri Mein Patni Sukh Nahi Hai’: Anup Jalota On His Three Marriages Amid Rumours Of A Fourth Wedding

‘Meri Patri Mein Patni Sukh Nahi Hai’: Anup Jalota On His Three Marriages Amid Rumours Of A Fourth Wedding

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has opened up about his three marriages and personal life in an interview with ABP News.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhajan singer Anup Jalota discusses his eventful personal life.
  • Jalota embraces 'colorful' label, enjoys vibrant social, musical life.
  • He attributes multiple failed marriages to his challenging horoscope.
  • Jalota had three marriages; two divorces, third wife passed.

Renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota has also lent his voice to songs in several Bollywood films. Captivating millions with his melodious and velvety voice, he has garnered attention not only for his singing but also for his personal life. Despite having married three times, Anup Jalota is living a single life at the age of 73. Now, in an interview with ABP News, he has made a significant revelation about his personal life. He revealed that he knew all along that he lacked the happiness of a wife.

'I Am Colorful...'

In an interview with ABP News, Anup Jalota was asked, "People in your industry say you're very colorful. Do you think so?" Anup replied, "I am colorful. But what kind of colorful am I? I like to live a very beautiful life. There should be parties at my house; there should be lots of music. No other artist has as many parties as I do. I go to all the artists' houses, sit there, and sing and play."
 
ALSO READ | Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track

'There Is No Happiness From Wife In The Horoscope...' 

The singer further talked about his personal life. He said, 'What happened was that my first divorce happened, and people got a chance to say that he sings bhajans, what is happening in his life. The second one also happened. My father told me that she is my disciple; marry her; I did. Things did not work out, and I got a chance to say. The third marriage happened. She had a heart problem and passed away. People got another chance to say You have married thrice; oh, how did you get married thrice? There is only one at a time. Is this called three marriages? Is this called having three wives? There is only one. 

ALSO READ | Didn’t Know If I’d Walk Or Speak Again’: Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy Recalls Terrifying Brain Stroke Battle

Now we sat and cried that nothing good happened to me. Whatever happened, happened. The truth is that it is in my horoscope. Many people saw my horoscope, and they all said that these four planets are placed in such a way that there is no happiness from the wife. Still, we kept trying.' Anoop was further asked, ' When did you know this? To this, he said, 'From the beginning. After the third one, Medha left, I thought that it was over now.'

About Anup Jalota's Three Wives

Anup Jalota was first married to Sonali Seth, but they later divorced. The singer's second marriage was to Bina Bhatia, and this relationship also failed to last. After two divorces, Anup's third marriage was to Medha Gulzar, niece of former Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. ​​Medha passed away in 2014.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant revelation did Anup Jalota make about his personal life?

Anup Jalota revealed that he knew from the beginning he lacked happiness from a wife. He stated this was due to planetary positions in his horoscope.

What does Anup Jalota mean when he says he is

Anup Jalota explains that being colorful means living a beautiful life, having parties with lots of music, and visiting other artists' homes to sing and play.

How many times has Anup Jalota been married, and what happened in each marriage?

Anup Jalota has been married three times. His first two marriages ended in divorce, and his third wife, Medha Gulzar, passed away in 2014 due to a heart problem.

When did Anup Jalota become aware of his lack of marital happiness according to his horoscope?

Anup Jalota stated he knew

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 31 Aug 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anup Jalota Anup Jalota Personal Life Anup Jalota Marriages Anup Jalota Three Wives Anup Jalota Horoscope Anup Jalota Divorce Medha Gulzar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Meri Patri Mein Patni Sukh Nahi Hai’: Anup Jalota On His Three Marriages Amid Rumours Of A Fourth Wedding
‘Meri Patri Mein Patni Sukh Nahi Hai’: Anup Jalota On His Three Marriages Amid Rumours Of A Fourth Wedding
Celebrities
Tina Ahuja Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sunita Ahuja, Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek And Arti Singh; Govinda Missing
Tina Ahuja Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sunita Ahuja, Yashvardhan, Krushna Abhishek And Arti Singh; Govinda Missing
Celebrities
Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Daayra’ Box Office Clash With Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’: ‘Gold Toh Mere Hi Ghar Aayega’
Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Daayra’ Box Office Clash With Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’: ‘Gold Toh Mere Hi Ghar Aayega’
Celebrities
Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track
Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track
Advertisement

Videos

ENCOUNTER ROW: Political controversy intensifies over the police encounter of two alleged accused
GOGI GANG LINK: UP Police investigation points to a suspected Gogi gang connection in the singer’s murder
RAHUL GANDHI FIR: Haldwani purification row escalates as FIR is registered against Rahul Gandhi
Horrific NCR Crime: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped inside Moving Sleeper Bus from Noida to Delhi
NAVAL INDUCTION: The new Diving Support Vessel has been designed and built in India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget