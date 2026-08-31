Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhajan singer Anup Jalota discusses his eventful personal life.

Jalota embraces 'colorful' label, enjoys vibrant social, musical life.

He attributes multiple failed marriages to his challenging horoscope.

Jalota had three marriages; two divorces, third wife passed.

Renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota has also lent his voice to songs in several Bollywood films. Captivating millions with his melodious and velvety voice, he has garnered attention not only for his singing but also for his personal life. Despite having married three times, Anup Jalota is living a single life at the age of 73. Now, in an interview with ABP News, he has made a significant revelation about his personal life. He revealed that he knew all along that he lacked the happiness of a wife.

'I Am Colorful...'

In an interview with ABP News, Anup Jalota was asked, "People in your industry say you're very colorful. Do you think so?" Anup replied, "I am colorful. But what kind of colorful am I? I like to live a very beautiful life. There should be parties at my house; there should be lots of music. No other artist has as many parties as I do. I go to all the artists' houses, sit there, and sing and play." ALSO READ | Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track

'There Is No Happiness From Wife In The Horoscope ...'

The singer further talked about his personal life. He said, 'What happened was that my first divorce happened, and people got a chance to say that he sings bhajans, what is happening in his life. The second one also happened. My father told me that she is my disciple; marry her; I did. Things did not work out, and I got a chance to say. The third marriage happened. She had a heart problem and passed away. People got another chance to say You have married thrice; oh, how did you get married thrice? There is only one at a time. Is this called three marriages? Is this called having three wives? There is only one.

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Now we sat and cried that nothing good happened to me. Whatever happened, happened. The truth is that it is in my horoscope. Many people saw my horoscope, and they all said that these four planets are placed in such a way that there is no happiness from the wife. Still, we kept trying.' Anoop was further asked, ' When did you know this? To this, he said, 'From the beginning. After the third one, Medha left, I thought that it was over now.'

About Anup Jalota's Three Wives

Anup Jalota was first married to Sonali Seth, but they later divorced. The singer's second marriage was to Bina Bhatia, and this relationship also failed to last. After two divorces, Anup's third marriage was to Medha Gulzar, niece of former Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. ​​Medha passed away in 2014.