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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Mere Life Ki Kahani Hai’: Vishal Dadlani’s Hilarious Reaction To Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ Leaves Shruti In Splits | WATCH

‘Mere Life Ki Kahani Hai’: Vishal Dadlani’s Hilarious Reaction To Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ Leaves Shruti In Splits | WATCH

Vishal Dadlani’s witty reaction to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ song leaves Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia laughing during a conversation about Punjabi music on Double Date in a recently released episode.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shruti Haasan praised Punjabi music on 'Double Date' episode.
  • Angad sang Diljit's 'Case', making Vishal connect instantly.
  • Vishal quipped,
  • Dadlani's past legal issues made lyrics particularly resonate.

Vishal Dadlani’s reaction to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ song had everyone laughing, as the composer quipped, “Ye mere life ki kahani hai...” after hearing a line from the track. His witty response left Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in splits during an episode of Double Date, featuring Angad Bedi as well. The conversation had turned to Punjabi music, with Shruti sharing her admiration for Daler Mehndi and Diljit. When Angad sang a line from ‘Case’, Vishal instantly related to its lyrics, turning the moment into an unexpected highlight of the episode and leaving the others amused.

Vishal Dadlani’s Hilarious Reaction

The conversation began when Shruti spoke about her admiration for Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. She revealed that she is a huge fan of the singer and particularly loves his popular track ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’. “I am like the hugest Daler Mehndi fan on planet Earth. Like, I love him; you don’t understand. Tunak Tunak Tun is my favourite song,” Shruti said. Vishal agreed with her, describing the song as one of India's biggest musical exports globally. He also called it timeless. When Neha appeared surprised by his observation, the composer insisted that the track was bigger than several contemporary Punjabi hits.

Also Read: Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Govinda And His Rumoured Affair With Komal Rani Swarnkar: 'Jaisa Unka Chal Raha Hai...'

“Bigger than Diljit, bigger than Aujla, bigger than everything. It’s everywhere,” he said. Shruti then spoke about her liking for different kinds of Punjabi music, including Diljit Dosanjh’s songs. When Vishal asked her about her favourite contemporary Punjabi artiste, she named Diljit and mentioned his track ‘Case’. The composer admitted that he was not familiar with the song.

Angad then stepped in and sang a line from it: “Case chalda, case chalda.” Vishal immediately connected with the lyrics and quipped, “Ye mere life ki kahani hai.” He then added, “I’ve felt that,” leaving Shruti, Neha and Angad in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by DoubleDateTheShow (@doubledatetheshow)

Vishal’s ‘Case’ Remark

Vishal’s reaction also brought an interesting reference to his past legal troubles. In 2016, an FIR was registered against him and activist Tehseen Poonawalla over a tweet concerning Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar, who had addressed the Haryana State Legislative Assembly.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the criminal case in 2019 and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each. In 2025, the Supreme Court set aside that order, observing that courts are not meant for moral policing.

Also Read: Shehzad Poonawalla Breaks Silence On Siwet Tomar's 'Rise And Fall 2' Assault, Says 'Maine FIR Hone Nahi Di'

Vishal And Shruti Work Front

Vishal Dadlani recently composed the album for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s 2025 film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Shekhar Ravjiani. Shruti Haasan was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. She is set to appear in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vishal Dadlani's reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Case'?

Vishal Dadlani humorously remarked,

Where did Vishal Dadlani share his reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's song?

Vishal Dadlani shared his reaction during an episode of Double Date. He was on the show with Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi when the conversation turned to Punjabi music.

Which Punjabi singers does Shruti Haasan admire?

Shruti Haasan is a huge fan of Daler Mehndi, especially his song 'Tunak Tunak Tun'. She also expressed her liking for Diljit Dosanjh's music.

What past event did Vishal Dadlani's 'case chalda' remark refer to?

His remark referred to past legal troubles from 2016, when an FIR was registered against him over a tweet. The case was eventually set aside by the Supreme Court in 2025.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Shruti Haasan Neha Dhupia Vishal Dadlani Daler Mehndi
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