Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shruti Haasan praised Punjabi music on 'Double Date' episode.

Angad sang Diljit's 'Case', making Vishal connect instantly.

Vishal quipped,

Dadlani's past legal issues made lyrics particularly resonate.

Vishal Dadlani’s reaction to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ song had everyone laughing, as the composer quipped, “Ye mere life ki kahani hai...” after hearing a line from the track. His witty response left Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in splits during an episode of Double Date, featuring Angad Bedi as well. The conversation had turned to Punjabi music, with Shruti sharing her admiration for Daler Mehndi and Diljit. When Angad sang a line from ‘Case’, Vishal instantly related to its lyrics, turning the moment into an unexpected highlight of the episode and leaving the others amused.

Vishal Dadlani’s Hilarious Reaction

The conversation began when Shruti spoke about her admiration for Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. She revealed that she is a huge fan of the singer and particularly loves his popular track ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’. “I am like the hugest Daler Mehndi fan on planet Earth. Like, I love him; you don’t understand. Tunak Tunak Tun is my favourite song,” Shruti said. Vishal agreed with her, describing the song as one of India's biggest musical exports globally. He also called it timeless. When Neha appeared surprised by his observation, the composer insisted that the track was bigger than several contemporary Punjabi hits.

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“Bigger than Diljit, bigger than Aujla, bigger than everything. It’s everywhere,” he said. Shruti then spoke about her liking for different kinds of Punjabi music, including Diljit Dosanjh’s songs. When Vishal asked her about her favourite contemporary Punjabi artiste, she named Diljit and mentioned his track ‘Case’. The composer admitted that he was not familiar with the song.

Angad then stepped in and sang a line from it: “Case chalda, case chalda.” Vishal immediately connected with the lyrics and quipped, “Ye mere life ki kahani hai.” He then added, “I’ve felt that,” leaving Shruti, Neha and Angad in splits.

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Vishal’s ‘Case’ Remark

Vishal’s reaction also brought an interesting reference to his past legal troubles. In 2016, an FIR was registered against him and activist Tehseen Poonawalla over a tweet concerning Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar, who had addressed the Haryana State Legislative Assembly.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the criminal case in 2019 and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each. In 2025, the Supreme Court set aside that order, observing that courts are not meant for moral policing.

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Vishal And Shruti Work Front

Vishal Dadlani recently composed the album for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s 2025 film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Shekhar Ravjiani. Shruti Haasan was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. She is set to appear in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.