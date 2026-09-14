Meghan Markle Shares First Glimpse Of Prince Harry, Kids After Returning To UK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meghan Markle shared video showing family's new UK routine.

Video featured outdoor activities with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

Family returned to UK; non-working royal status confirmed.

Sussexes surprised by King Charles's status confirmation letter.

Meghan Markle has offered a first look at her family’s life in the UK after returning to Prince Harry’s native country with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex shared a short video on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of the family’s new routine after their move back across the pond, according to E! News.

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Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Of Family’s New UK Routine

The 35-second clip begins with Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, walking hand-in-hand through a forest. The video then captures one of their children warming their toes beside a fire, while Meghan is seen outdoors in green rain boots, splashing through muddy ground.

Set to Wham!’s British pop classic “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, the footage also shows Lilibet riding a bicycle as Archie runs beside her. The family’s dogs, Pula and Mia, appear exploring their new surroundings.

In another scene, Harry is seen sitting in a canoe with the children as they get ready for a fishing lesson. Meghan’s post was accompanied by a British flag and a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

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Harry And Meghan’s Return To The UK

The family update comes weeks after Meghan and Harry officially returned to the UK on August 26, six years after relocating their young family to California.

Their return was followed by a letter of guidance from King Charles on September 7. The letter confirmed that the move would bring “no change” to Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals, a position they accepted after stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

The guidance came after “a number of requests” for clarification about the couple’s position. Their status was confirmed to be “akin to private citizens.”

The development reportedly came as a surprise to the Sussexes. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in an interview that the couple was “little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” according to E! News.

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)