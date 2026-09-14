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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMeghan Markle Shares First Glimpse Of Prince Harry, Kids After Returning To UK

Meghan Markle Shares First Glimpse Of Prince Harry, Kids After Returning To UK

Meghan Markle shares a glimpse of her family’s new life in the UK with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet after their return from California.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meghan Markle shared video showing family's new UK routine.
  • Video featured outdoor activities with Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.
  • Family returned to UK; non-working royal status confirmed.
  • Sussexes surprised by King Charles's status confirmation letter.

Meghan Markle has offered a first look at her family’s life in the UK after returning to Prince Harry’s native country with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex shared a short video on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of the family’s new routine after their move back across the pond, according to E! News.

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Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Of Family’s New UK Routine

The 35-second clip begins with Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, walking hand-in-hand through a forest. The video then captures one of their children warming their toes beside a fire, while Meghan is seen outdoors in green rain boots, splashing through muddy ground.

Set to Wham!’s British pop classic “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, the footage also shows Lilibet riding a bicycle as Archie runs beside her. The family’s dogs, Pula and Mia, appear exploring their new surroundings.

In another scene, Harry is seen sitting in a canoe with the children as they get ready for a fishing lesson. Meghan’s post was accompanied by a British flag and a red heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

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Harry And Meghan’s Return To The UK

The family update comes weeks after Meghan and Harry officially returned to the UK on August 26, six years after relocating their young family to California.

Their return was followed by a letter of guidance from King Charles on September 7. The letter confirmed that the move would bring “no change” to Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals, a position they accepted after stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

The guidance came after “a number of requests” for clarification about the couple’s position. Their status was confirmed to be “akin to private citizens.”

The development reportedly came as a surprise to the Sussexes. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in an interview that the couple was “little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” according to E! News.

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Meghan Markle's recent video show about her family's UK life?

The video captured various family activities, including walking in a forest, Lilibet cycling with Archie, and Harry with the children in a canoe for a fishing lesson. It also featured their dogs, Pula and Mia, exploring.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially returned to the UK on August 26. This move happened six years after they had relocated their young family to California.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current royal status after their UK return?

King Charles's guidance confirmed they remain non-working royals, with their status

How did Harry and Meghan react to King Charles's guidance regarding their status?

A spokesperson for the couple stated they were

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prince Harry Meghan Markle United Kingdom News
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