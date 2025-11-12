Meet Girija Oak Godbole, The ‘Blue Saree Wali’ Who Has Taken Social Media By Storm

Social media has found a new obsession — the “blue saree wali” who’s winning hearts across India. The woman behind the viral moment is actor Girija Oak Godbole, a familiar name in Marathi cinema. While she’s been part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, this sudden wave of online admiration has catapulted her into the national spotlight.

From Marathi star to national crush

Girija, who has worked extensively in Marathi, Hindi, and Kannada cinema, became the talk of the town after a clip from her recent interview with The Lallantop went viral. In the video, she recounted a humorous classroom incident from her college days, recalling how a simple pronunciation mix-up left her class stunned.

“I had a physics professor. He asked us, ‘What are babes?’. We were stunned over what happened to Sir. He then looked at another student and asked him to respond to the question. He was also silent. Our professor then looked at a girl and asked 'What are babes?' We kept looking at him,” she said.

"WHAT ARE BABES ?"



Physics professor of Indian Actress Girija Oak Godbole was asking what are waves but sounding like what are babes ?



The whole scenario of the class took U Turn later, when they all got to know what her professor was actually asking ?

pic.twitter.com/XJgP2NnTfz — HolyPun (@HolyPun) November 9, 2025

It turned out that the professor had meant to ask, “What are waves?”, leading to laughter and disbelief — and now, to an online frenzy.

Girija on going viral

As the video made rounds on X (formerly Twitter), users couldn’t get enough of Girija’s elegance and charm, with many praising her for her “timeless beauty” and “graceful simplicity.” Memes, edits, and comparisons flooded timelines, introducing the actor to a wider Hindi-speaking audience.

Speaking about the overnight fame, Girija told Hindustan Times, “I am amused! My phone started buzzing like crazy on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals for my play and couldn't take calls. Suddenly, all my friends were messaging me, 'Do you know what's happening on X?'”

She further added, “One sent me a post debating if it was (actor) Priya Bapat or me! Then my devar told me some cheap handles picked up my pictures and there was a whole 'bhabhi lover' scene happening. Some pages sexualised me. But Marathi fans said, 'You've only just discovered her! We've known her for years.'”

Despite the mixed reactions online, Girija remains unfazed. “At the cost of sounding wise and old, it's a trend; it'll come and go. The work I do is here to stay. If people discover my work now, that makes me happy,” she shared.

Taking it all in stride

Even as certain posts crossed the line, the actor said her family remained completely unfazed. “Fortunately, I come from a film family. My father's an actor, my father-in-law is a producer, my husband's a filmmaker. We understand one can't control perceptions. I never have to go out of my way to explain, because we're all aware of the nature of the beast. If you put yourself on a pedestal, people will talk.”

About Girija Oak Godbole

Born in Nagpur on December 27, 1987, Girija holds a degree in Biotechnology from Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai, and has also studied Business Management. Her roots in theatre and early exposure to performance art shaped her into one of Marathi cinema’s most versatile talents.

She made a mark in Hindi films like Taare Zameen Par (2007), Shor in the City (2010), and more recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023). In 2011, she married filmmaker Suhrud Godbole, son of noted producer Shrirang Godbole. She is also the daughter of acclaimed actor Girish Oak.