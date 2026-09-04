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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMedha Shankr Joins 'India's Got Latent 2' Amid Dating Rumours With Samay Raina

Medha Shankr Joins 'India's Got Latent 2' Amid Dating Rumours With Samay Raina

Medha Shankar joins India’s Got Latent 2 with Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma. Her appearance with Samay Raina comes amid ongoing dating rumours.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Medha Shankar guests on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent 2'.
  • Her appearance fuels ongoing dating rumors with Raina.
  • Duo frequently spotted together, fueling speculation since July 2026.
  • Neither actor has officially addressed their relationship status publicly.

Medha Shankar is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, adding fresh interest to ongoing dating rumours linking the actress with the comedian. The actress will feature on the show alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma, while a newly released promo has already caught fans’ attention.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina Mimics Varun Dhawan’s Signature Smile, Takes A Dig At His Song On Latent Season 2 | WATCH

Are Medha Shankar And Samay Raina Dating?

Medha Shankar’s appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 comes amid growing speculation about her equation with Samay Raina. Rumours that the two are dating have been circulating on social media for some time.

The speculation gained further momentum after Medha and Samay were recently spotted together on a flight. They were also seen together at Mumbai Airport, with pictures and videos from the outings quickly fuelling fresh discussion about their relationship.

Medha Shankar, Samay Raina Have Been Spotted Together Before

The duo has also been seen together at several events. In July 2026, Medha and Samay were spotted at events together, adding to the curiosity surrounding their reported relationship.

Despite the repeated public appearances, neither Samay Raina nor Medha Shankar has officially addressed the dating rumours so far.

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Nears Rs 10 Cr, Opening Day Collection Expected To Touch Rs 30 Cr

'India’s Got Latent 2' Promo Features Medha Shankar

The promo for the upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent 2 is now out. In the teaser, Medha Shankar can be seen seated beside Samay Raina, while the other guests also make appearances.

The episode will stream on Netflix as well as on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.

With the two appearing together on the same episode, viewers will be watching closely for any mention of their rumoured relationship. Any question or light-hearted remark about the dating speculation could make for an interesting moment.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can viewers watch the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent 2 with Medha Shankar?

The episode featuring Medha Shankar will stream on Netflix. It will also be available on Samay Raina's YouTube channel.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Medha Shankar Samay Raina India’s Got Latent 2 India's Got Latent 2 Sharon Verma
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