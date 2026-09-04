Medha Shankr Joins 'India's Got Latent 2' Amid Dating Rumours With Samay Raina

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Medha Shankar guests on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent 2'.

Her appearance fuels ongoing dating rumors with Raina.

Duo frequently spotted together, fueling speculation since July 2026.

Neither actor has officially addressed their relationship status publicly.

Medha Shankar is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, adding fresh interest to ongoing dating rumours linking the actress with the comedian. The actress will feature on the show alongside Varun Dhawan and Sharon Verma, while a newly released promo has already caught fans’ attention.

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Are Medha Shankar And Samay Raina Dating?

Medha Shankar’s appearance on India’s Got Latent 2 comes amid growing speculation about her equation with Samay Raina. Rumours that the two are dating have been circulating on social media for some time.

The speculation gained further momentum after Medha and Samay were recently spotted together on a flight. They were also seen together at Mumbai Airport, with pictures and videos from the outings quickly fuelling fresh discussion about their relationship.

Medha Shankar, Samay Raina Have Been Spotted Together Before

The duo has also been seen together at several events. In July 2026, Medha and Samay were spotted at events together, adding to the curiosity surrounding their reported relationship.

Despite the repeated public appearances, neither Samay Raina nor Medha Shankar has officially addressed the dating rumours so far.

Bro brought both baddies, Sharon Verma and Medha Shankr, on the latest episode of India's got talent 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vrMYzq9kF9 — Screen & State (@screen_state) September 3, 2026

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'India’s Got Latent 2' Promo Features Medha Shankar

The promo for the upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent 2 is now out. In the teaser, Medha Shankar can be seen seated beside Samay Raina, while the other guests also make appearances.

The episode will stream on Netflix as well as on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.

With the two appearing together on the same episode, viewers will be watching closely for any mention of their rumoured relationship. Any question or light-hearted remark about the dating speculation could make for an interesting moment.