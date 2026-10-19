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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Mata Rani Ki Kripa Hai...': Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

'Mata Rani Ki Kripa Hai...': Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Reacting to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, expressed her concern and sadness. She also prayed to Mata Rani for the actor’s safety and well-being.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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  • Police arrested three assailants from Rajasthan the following day.
In a major breakthrough in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu, police have arrested three suspects in Kota, Rajasthan. The actor narrowly escaped the attack on Sunday, while his driver and another person sustained gunshot injuries. Reacting to the incident, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, expressed concern for Tiger and prayed for his safety. She added that Mata Rani’s blessings had protected him.

What Sunita Ahuja Said About Mumbai Firing

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sunita Ahuja expressed immense grief over the firing incident and recalled seeing Tiger grow up in front of her eyes.

She shared, "I have seen him since he was a little child. They all used to come to our kids' birthday parties and celebrate together. I felt terrible when I heard the news yesterday. But that boy has Mata Rani’s immense blessings because I have never seen him fight or argue with anyone. He is always smiling, and Mata Rani will always protect him."

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Is Anil Pandit? California-Based Bishnoi Gang Member Wanted In 12+ Extortion Cases

Expressing relief that Tiger escaped serious harm, Sunita further added, "It is a blessing that nothing fatal happened to him. I earnestly pray to Rani Maa that no crisis touches his life ever again. May Mata Rani bless him abundantly. I bless him from the bottom of my heart to recover quickly and be completely fit and fine again. He is already remarkably fit, and I truly adore him. Mata Rani will always watch over him."
 
 
 
 
 
 
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Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Tip-Off, Sealed Exits, Search Op On Train - How Kota Police Nabbed All 3 Accused In 15 Mins

All Three Accused Arrested

On Sunday evening, Tiger was heading home in his BMW car after playing a football match at a ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu. As soon as his vehicle reached the road, two of the three youths lying in wait ambushed the car and opened fire. One shooter fired seven rounds at the vehicle, while the second shooter's gun jammed, preventing further gunfire. Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Taking prompt action, the police tracked down and arrested all three shooters from Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sunita Ahuja's reaction to the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Veteran actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, expressed deep sadness and prayed for Tiger Shroff's swift recovery. She stated that he has the divine protection of Mata Rani.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Sunita Ahuja Lawrence Bishnoi
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