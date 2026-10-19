Veteran actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, expressed deep sadness and prayed for Tiger Shroff's swift recovery. She stated that he has the divine protection of Mata Rani.
'Mata Rani Ki Kripa Hai...': Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Incident
Reacting to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, expressed her concern and sadness. She also prayed to Mata Rani for the actor’s safety and well-being.
- Police arrested three assailants from Rajasthan the following day.
What Sunita Ahuja Said About Mumbai Firing
Speaking to news agency ANI, Sunita Ahuja expressed immense grief over the firing incident and recalled seeing Tiger grow up in front of her eyes.
She shared, "I have seen him since he was a little child. They all used to come to our kids' birthday parties and celebrate together. I felt terrible when I heard the news yesterday. But that boy has Mata Rani’s immense blessings because I have never seen him fight or argue with anyone. He is always smiling, and Mata Rani will always protect him."
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Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Tip-Off, Sealed Exits, Search Op On Train - How Kota Police Nabbed All 3 Accused In 15 Mins
All Three Accused Arrested
On Sunday evening, Tiger was heading home in his BMW car after playing a football match at a ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu. As soon as his vehicle reached the road, two of the three youths lying in wait ambushed the car and opened fire. One shooter fired seven rounds at the vehicle, while the second shooter's gun jammed, preventing further gunfire. Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taking prompt action, the police tracked down and arrested all three shooters from Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday.