FIR Filed Against Haryanvi Singer Masoon Sharma In Dehradun After Controversial Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma faces legal action for objectionable language.

FIR registered after performance at Dehradun DAV College went viral.

Complaints cite insults, obscenity, and criminal intimidation charges.

Women's Commission summons singer amid ongoing protests.

Masoom Sharma, a popular name in the Haryanvi music scene, is facing serious legal trouble after his performance at a Dehradun college triggered outrage and multiple complaints.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, has not only drawn police action but also ignited a wider debate around accountability and decorum during public performances.

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FIR Registered Following College Event Controversy

CORRECTION | A criminal case has been registered against Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma at the Dalanwala Police Station in Dehradun. The action stems from a public cultural program held on April 10th* at DAV (PG) College, where the singer allegedly used objectionable language… — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

The controversy stems from an event held at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun on April 10, where the singer allegedly used abusive and inappropriate language on stage during the closing ceremony of the Student Union Week.

Based on complaints and eyewitness accounts, the police registered a case against Sharma under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to obscene acts, intentional insult, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: SP City Pramod Kumar says, "Yesterday, the D.A.V. College annual function was organised. During this annual event, Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma performed. During the performance, he used abusive and objectionable language, and a video of it went viral...… pic.twitter.com/rc2IL2876M — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2026

Confirming the development, Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar stated, “We have launched an investigation into the matter.”

The programme was attended by senior dignitaries, including Pushkar Singh Dhami and MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. According to reports, the situation escalated after the Chief Minister left the venue.

Videos circulating online appear to show Sharma losing his temper on stage, making objectionable remarks and issuing open challenges. Many attendees reportedly found the language inappropriate, particularly given the academic setting and the presence of students.

Complaints Filed, Legal Action Initiated

Multiple complaints were lodged against the singer, including one by lawyer Pranchal Nauni, who claimed that the remarks hurt public sentiment, especially among students and women present.

Authorities have since issued a formal notice to Sharma, directing him to respond within a stipulated timeframe, failing which further legal steps may follow.

Women’s Commission Steps In, Protests Erupt

The controversy has drawn the attention of the Haryana State Commission for Women, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Sharma has been summoned to appear before the panel in Panchkula on April 18 over concerns regarding conduct and remarks directed at women.

Meanwhile, protests have broken out in parts of Dehradun, with demonstrators demanding strict action against the singer.

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