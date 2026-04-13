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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFIR Filed Against Haryanvi Singer Masoon Sharma In Dehradun After Controversial Performance

FIR Filed Against Haryanvi Singer Masoon Sharma In Dehradun After Controversial Performance

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma faces FIR in Dehradun over alleged abusive language at DAV College event; police launch probe as controversy escalates.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma faces legal action for objectionable language.
  • FIR registered after performance at Dehradun DAV College went viral.
  • Complaints cite insults, obscenity, and criminal intimidation charges.
  • Women's Commission summons singer amid ongoing protests.

Masoom Sharma, a popular name in the Haryanvi music scene, is facing serious legal trouble after his performance at a Dehradun college triggered outrage and multiple complaints.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, has not only drawn police action but also ignited a wider debate around accountability and decorum during public performances.

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FIR Registered Following College Event Controversy

The controversy stems from an event held at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun on April 10, where the singer allegedly used abusive and inappropriate language on stage during the closing ceremony of the Student Union Week.

Based on complaints and eyewitness accounts, the police registered a case against Sharma under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to obscene acts, intentional insult, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation.

Confirming the development, Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar stated, “We have launched an investigation into the matter.”

The programme was attended by senior dignitaries, including Pushkar Singh Dhami and MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. According to reports, the situation escalated after the Chief Minister left the venue.

Videos circulating online appear to show Sharma losing his temper on stage, making objectionable remarks and issuing open challenges. Many attendees reportedly found the language inappropriate, particularly given the academic setting and the presence of students.

Complaints Filed, Legal Action Initiated 

Multiple complaints were lodged against the singer, including one by lawyer Pranchal Nauni, who claimed that the remarks hurt public sentiment, especially among students and women present.

Authorities have since issued a formal notice to Sharma, directing him to respond within a stipulated timeframe, failing which further legal steps may follow.

Women’s Commission Steps In, Protests Erupt

The controversy has drawn the attention of the Haryana State Commission for Women, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. Sharma has been summoned to appear before the panel in Panchkula on April 18 over concerns regarding conduct and remarks directed at women.

Meanwhile, protests have broken out in parts of Dehradun, with demonstrators demanding strict action against the singer. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma landed in legal trouble?

Masoom Sharma is facing legal trouble after allegedly using abusive and inappropriate language during a performance at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun. This led to multiple complaints and police action.

What specific charges has Masoom Sharma been booked under?

Masoom Sharma has been booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to obscene acts, intentional insult, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation.

What was the context of Masoom Sharma's controversial performance?

The performance took place on April 10th at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun during the closing ceremony of the Student Union Week. Videos show him making objectionable remarks and issuing challenges.

Has the Haryana State Commission for Women taken any action?

Yes, the Haryana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned Masoom Sharma to appear before them due to concerns about his remarks directed at women.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Dehradun News Masoom Sharma Masoom Sharma FIR
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