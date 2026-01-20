Marty Supreme Box Office: Film Crosses $80M, Becomes A24’s Biggest Domestic Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Marty Supreme has officially carved its name into A24’s box office history. The sports dramedy has crossed the $80 million mark in North America, emerging as the studio’s highest-grossing domestic release to date. With this feat, the film has surpassed Everything Everywhere All at Once, which previously held the record with $77 million in the US and Canada. While Everything Everywhere still remains A24’s most successful global title at $142 million worldwide, the domestic crown has now shifted to Marty Supreme.

For the indie powerhouse, the achievement represents a rare moment where critical acclaim, awards momentum and mainstream box office success have aligned.

A Record-Breaking Holiday Launch

Marty Supreme opened nationwide on Christmas Day, instantly making its presence felt at the box office. According to Variety, the film earned $27 million across the extended holiday period, an impressive result for an original, R-rated project. The strong debut laid the foundation for a sustained theatrical run rather than a short-lived spike.

Now in its fifth weekend, the Josh Safdie-directed film is projected to collect around $6.6 million between Friday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This push is expected to take its domestic total to approximately $80.8 million, firmly placing it at the top of A24’s North American leaderboard.

How the Film Stacked Up Globally

Internationally, Marty Supreme is still rolling out in phases. So far, the film has earned about $17 million overseas, bringing its global total to nearly $97 million. With several key markets yet to open, the worldwide figure is expected to climb further in the coming weeks.

The milestone also positions the film ahead of other A24 successes. Alex Garland’s Civil War, which currently stands as the studio’s second-largest global release, has earned $127 million worldwide. What sets Marty Supreme apart is the scale of investment—it is A24’s most expensive production to date, carrying a reported $70 million budget, making its box office performance particularly significant.

Star Power and Awards Momentum

A major factor behind the film’s success has been Timothée Chalamet’s strong pull with audiences. His extensive press tour helped generate early interest, but the film’s longevity suggests that word of mouth played an equally important role. The story of fictional ping-pong prodigy Marty Mauser, portrayed as a relentless and battle-hardened contender chasing greatness, has resonated with viewers.

Beyond ticket sales, the film has firmly entered the awards conversation. Chalamet has already secured Best Actor wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. With Oscar nominations set to be announced later this week, Marty Supreme appears poised to extend its winning streak both commercially and critically.