Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese hosted a special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound in New York, turning the evening into a memorable celebration of global storytelling. The event, which included a post-screening Q&A, offered rare insights into Scorsese’s connection with the film and his admiration for its craft.

Scorsese Reveals He Watched Homebound “Many Times”

During the discussion, Neeraj Ghaywan expressed how talking to Scorsese felt like the “biggest reward.” The Oscar-winning filmmaker responded warmly, sharing just how closely he had followed the film’s journey.

He said, “We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script.”

Scorsese explained that even while working on his own massive project, Killers of the Flower Moon, he remained deeply connected to Homebound.

“I was making Killers of the Flower Moon and that was a long film and I was immersed in that. But I remember this… I have been living with it for 3 years,” he said, adding that it was gratifying to see American audiences finally experience the film.

“You Go at It With Humanity” — Scorsese on Ghaywan’s Approach

Reflecting on the film’s origins and tone, Scorsese praised how Ghaywan handled its emotional core.

“I know it's based on a real story… The tragedy of the image. You also, in a way, deal with the joy of these characters and the joy of life,” he noted.

He further commended the director’s sensitive approach: “I am impressed with how you related to the story in that way, instead of a ponderous kind of lecture. You go at it with the humanity of these two kids, plus their families.”

About the Film

Homebound, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is inspired by Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article, which chronicles two friends navigating the uncertainties of life during lockdown. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has been produced by Dharma Productions, which described the New York event as “a night to remember.”

A major milestone for Indian cinema, Homebound has also been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Film category.