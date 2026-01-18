Mark Jones Dies At 72: Leprechaun Creator & Cult Horror Filmmaker Passes Away

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMark Jones Dies At 72: Leprechaun Creator & Cult Horror Filmmaker Passes Away

Mark Jones, creator of the Leprechaun horror franchise, has died at 72. The filmmaker and animation writer passed away in Los Angeles.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:59 PM (IST)

Filmmaker and animation writer Mark Jones, best known for creating the cult horror character Leprechaun, has passed away at the age of 72. The veteran director died on January 16 in Los Angeles after a brief hospitalization at West Hills Hospital. He was just one day short of his 73rd birthday.

Jones’ passing marks the end of a creative career that spanned decades and crossed genres, from classic animation to live-action television and cult horror cinema.

 Confirmed by Longtime Collaborator

The news of Mark Jones’ death was confirmed to Variety by his close friend and longtime collaborator George Saadi. According to reports, Jones had been admitted to the hospital only a short time before his passing. A private memorial service is expected to take place in the coming days, with close friends and family gathering to honour his life and work.

Though not a household name, Jones’ influence on genre filmmaking and animation was significant, particularly among fans of cult cinema.

Creating a Horror Icon with Leprechaun

Jones cemented his place in pop culture with the 1992 horror-comedy Leprechaun, which introduced audiences to the mischievous and murderous folklore creature portrayed by Warwick Davis. The low-budget film unexpectedly struck a chord with audiences and later became a cult favourite. It also featured Jennifer Aniston in one of her earliest film roles, years before she rose to global fame.

The success of the original film led to an extended franchise with seven sequels, the most recent being Leprechaun Returns in 2018. While Jones did not direct all installments, his original concept remained the backbone of the franchise’s enduring appeal.

From Animation to Live-Action Storytelling

Before stepping into horror filmmaking, Jones built a strong foundation in animation writing. He sold his first script to Filmation Studios and later collaborated with DePatie–Freleng Enterprises, contributing to iconic animated properties such as Mister Magoo and The Pink Panther. His career continued at Hanna-Barbera, where he worked as a writer and story editor on Super Friends and multiple Scooby-Doo projects.

His animation credits also included Fangface, Yogi’s Space Race, Plastic Man, Heathcliff and Mister T.

Jones later transitioned into live-action television, writing for shows like The A-Team, The Fall Guy, Riptide, Superboy and The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo. As a director, his later films included Rumpelstiltskin (1995), NightMan (1997), Quiet Kill (2004), Triloquist (2008) and Scorned (2013).

Mark Jones leaves behind a body of work that continues to resonate with fans of animation, television, and cult horror alike.

Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mark Jones Death Leprechaun Creator Dies Mark Jones Filmmaker Leprechaun Movie Director
