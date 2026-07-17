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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMargaret Qualley's Wimbledon 2026 Appearance With 'Boyfriend' Goes Viral After Jack Antonoff Split Rumours; Fans Say It's AI

Margaret Qualley's Wimbledon 2026 Appearance With 'Boyfriend' Goes Viral After Jack Antonoff Split Rumours; Fans Say It's AI

A viral social media post claims Margaret Qualley attended the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final with her boyfriend following Jack Antonoff split rumours. Here's what is known so far.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral post alleged Qualley at Wimbledon; image authenticity doubted.
  • Qualley's rumored separation from Jack Antonoff remains unconfirmed.
  • Post featured Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner; their romance unconfirmed.

A viral social media post claiming Margaret Qualley attended the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final with her boyfriend has set off widespread online discussion. The speculation comes amid ongoing rumours surrounding her reported separation from musician Jack Antonoff. While the post has gained significant traction, several users have questioned its authenticity, suggesting the circulating image may have been created using artificial intelligence.

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Did Margaret Qualley Attend Wimbledon 2026?

Claims that Margaret Qualley was present at the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final began circulating after a social media post alleged that she attended the Argentina-England semi-final alongside another high-profile couple, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner.

The viral post stated: "Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner watched the Argentina-England semifinal match together from the stands. Margaret Qualley and her boyfriend were also there with the couple."

However, the authenticity of the image remains uncertain. ABP Live could not independently verify the claim. Meanwhile, many users in the comment section argued that the photograph appeared to be AI-generated rather than a genuine image from the event.

Split Rumours Surround Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff

Interest in the viral post has intensified because it surfaced shortly after reports of Margaret Qualley's alleged separation from Jack Antonoff.

Speculation first gathered pace after social media users noticed that Qualley had reportedly removed photographs of the couple from her social media accounts. Reports have since claimed that the pair officially separated in July 2026 after nearly three years of marriage.

According to those reports, a representative for Qualley denied rumours suggesting infidelity or trust issues, while sources claimed the separation was amicable and resulted from differing personalities and demanding work commitments.

However, neither Margaret Qualley nor Jack Antonoff has publicly confirmed the reported separation.

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Jacob Elordi And Kendall Jenner Continue To Spark Romance Buzz

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have also remained the subject of persistent relationship rumours. The pair first attracted attention after being linked at Coachella and have since been photographed together during trips to Hawaii, Japan and Australia. They were also reportedly seen celebrating the Fourth of July in Idaho alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Although neither Elordi nor Jenner has publicly confirmed their relationship, repeated public sightings have continued to fuel speculation.

The social media post alleging that Margaret Qualley and her boyfriend attended the Argentina-England semi-final with Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner continues to circulate widely online.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Margaret Qualley attend the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final?

A viral social media post claimed she attended the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final, specifically mentioning an Argentina-England match. The image's authenticity is questioned, with many users suggesting it is AI-generated.

What is the status of Margaret Qualley's relationship with Jack Antonoff?

Reports suggest they separated in July 2026 after nearly three years of marriage, following Qualley reportedly removing their photos. Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly confirmed the separation.

Are Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner dating?

The pair continues to spark romance buzz, having been linked at Coachella and seen together in various public sightings. They have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kendall Jenner Viral Post Jacob Elordi Jack Antonoff Wimbledon 2026 Margaret Qualley
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