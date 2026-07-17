Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral post alleged Qualley at Wimbledon; image authenticity doubted.

Qualley's rumored separation from Jack Antonoff remains unconfirmed.

Post featured Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner; their romance unconfirmed.

A viral social media post claiming Margaret Qualley attended the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final with her boyfriend has set off widespread online discussion. The speculation comes amid ongoing rumours surrounding her reported separation from musician Jack Antonoff. While the post has gained significant traction, several users have questioned its authenticity, suggesting the circulating image may have been created using artificial intelligence.

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Did Margaret Qualley Attend Wimbledon 2026?

Claims that Margaret Qualley was present at the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final began circulating after a social media post alleged that she attended the Argentina-England semi-final alongside another high-profile couple, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner.

The viral post stated: "Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner watched the Argentina-England semifinal match together from the stands. Margaret Qualley and her boyfriend were also there with the couple."

However, the authenticity of the image remains uncertain. ABP Live could not independently verify the claim. Meanwhile, many users in the comment section argued that the photograph appeared to be AI-generated rather than a genuine image from the event.

Jacob Elordi ile Kendall Jenner, Arjantin - İngiltere yarı final maçını birlikte tribünden takip etti.



• İkilinin yanında Margaret Qualley ve sevgilisi de yer aldı.

• Dünya Kupası’nın şimdiye kadarki en havalı tribünü. pic.twitter.com/rEz4psIpDZ — Gossip Magazin (@gossipmagazinn) July 16, 2026

Split Rumours Surround Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff

Interest in the viral post has intensified because it surfaced shortly after reports of Margaret Qualley's alleged separation from Jack Antonoff.

Speculation first gathered pace after social media users noticed that Qualley had reportedly removed photographs of the couple from her social media accounts. Reports have since claimed that the pair officially separated in July 2026 after nearly three years of marriage.

According to those reports, a representative for Qualley denied rumours suggesting infidelity or trust issues, while sources claimed the separation was amicable and resulted from differing personalities and demanding work commitments.

However, neither Margaret Qualley nor Jack Antonoff has publicly confirmed the reported separation.

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Jacob Elordi And Kendall Jenner Continue To Spark Romance Buzz

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have also remained the subject of persistent relationship rumours. The pair first attracted attention after being linked at Coachella and have since been photographed together during trips to Hawaii, Japan and Australia. They were also reportedly seen celebrating the Fourth of July in Idaho alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Although neither Elordi nor Jenner has publicly confirmed their relationship, repeated public sightings have continued to fuel speculation.

The social media post alleging that Margaret Qualley and her boyfriend attended the Argentina-England semi-final with Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner continues to circulate widely online.