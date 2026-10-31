Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff File ‘Uncontested’ Divorce Three Years After Marriage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both stars choose to keep their private details confidential.

Hollywood star Margaret Qualley and Grammy-winning musician Jack Antonoff have officially parted ways, filing for divorce in New York after three years of marriage. According to Brooklyn court records filed in the Kings County Supreme Court, the legal separation is listed as uncontested, with neither party's legal representatives offering immediate public comments. The high-profile pair, who initially captured headlines with their whirlwind romance and star-studded nuptials, have officially chosen to go their separate ways, marking the end of one of the entertainment industry's most closely followed celebrity relationships.

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff File For Divorce

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in 2021 after meeting at a party, later getting engaged in 2022. They tied the knot in a high-profile, star-studded wedding ceremony in August 2023 on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, which drew numerous Hollywood and music industry elites.

Speculation regarding trouble in paradise began swirling earlier this year when Jack attended a high-profile wedding solo alongside his sister rather than with Margaret, eventually leading up to their formal separation filing.

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Court documents confirm that the pair made the mutual decision to file the divorce papers on October 30. Throughout their relationship, Antonoff frequently shared glimpses of inspiration drawn from his romance with the actor in his music. As the legal proceedings move forward, both stars have chosen to keep details private, marking an end to one of the music and film industry's most closely followed high-profile pairings.

About Jack And Margaret

Margaret Qualley is an acclaimed American actress and dancer, widely recognised for her standout performances in critically acclaimed projects like Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the miniseries Maid, and Poor Things. She is also the daughter of veteran Hollywood icon Andie MacDowell.

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Jack Antonoff is a heavily decorated Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer. Best known as the frontman of the indie pop band Bleachers and a former member of fun., Antonoff is one of the most sought-after producers in modern music, having shaped the landmark sounds of top-tier artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and Sabrina Carpenter.