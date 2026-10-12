Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actress Madhu Kambikar passed away aged 73.

She excelled in Marathi cinema, theatre, and folk arts.

Her health declined following a debilitating 2016 stroke.

Her legacy enriched Marathi arts, preserving traditional forms.

Veteran Marathi actress and celebrated Lavani artist Madhu Kambikar passed away in Pune on October 12, 2026, at the age of 73, following a prolonged illness. Her death comes just days after the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, with whom she shared screen space in films, including Hum Dono and Yashwant. Kambikar was widely recognised for her work across Marathi cinema, theatre and traditional folk performances.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta Torches Nana Patekar’s Supporters With Chilling Prophecy: 'I'll Watch You Turn To Ashes'

Actress Played The Role Of Nana Patekar's Mother

Madhu Kambikar became a familiar face to audiences through her performances in Marathi films and Hindi cinema. She played Nana Patekar's on-screen mother in Hum Dono and also appeared in Yashwant.

Interestingly, Kambikar was two years younger than Patekar.

Her filmography also includes Shola Aur Shabnam, featuring Govinda and Divya Bharti, alongside Marathi films such as Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila and Goshta Chhoti Dongraevadhi. She also performed in Marathi theatre productions, including Vichha Majhi Puri Kara and Bhangadishivay Pudhari Nahi.

Madhu Kambikar Health Struggles After 2016 Stroke

In 2016, Kambikar suffered a stroke after experiencing health problems while performing at a Lavani programme. The incident significantly affected her health, and she remained away from much of the public performance circuit in the years that followed.

Her prolonged illness eventually brought her decades-long association with the stage and screen to a halt. Her death marks a significant loss for Marathi cinema and Maharashtra's folk-art community, where she was remembered for her acting talent and dedication to traditional performance.



Devendra Fadnavis Remembers Madhu Kambikar

Reacting to the news of her demise, Fadnavis described the loss as deeply distressing and recalled her memorable performances in films such as Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat.

He wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Karnik ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever."

He also talked about her efforts to bring folk traditions rooted in rural life to a wider audience through her performances, which combined acting and dance.

"By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularise folk arts connected to rural life. Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered," added the Chief Minister.

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. ॐ शांती 🙏 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Orders Meta To Remove Deepfakes, Fake Videos Of Kangana Ranaut Within 72 Hours

Madhu Kambikar's Legacy In Marathi Folk Arts

Kambikar's artistic career encompassed traditional folk performances, theatre and films. She earned recognition for preserving the traditional form of Lavani, a celebrated folk performance tradition of Maharashtra, while her study of Kathak further showcased her versatility as a dancer.

Through her work on the silver screen and beyond, she helped bring Marathi folk arts to a broader audience. Her passing marks a loss for the Marathi entertainment fraternity, with Fadnavis paying tribute to her enduring contribution and wishing strength to her family and fans during this difficult time.