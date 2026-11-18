Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom They appeared in traditional wedding attire for the show.

Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi Tiwari recently recreated their wedding look, six years after getting married. The couple appeared as bride and groom once again and also shared an interesting story about their wedding, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manoj and Surabhi are currently seen together on the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2'. Their chemistry and bonding on the show have been winning appreciation from viewers. Recently, the couple grabbed attention when they appeared in traditional wedding attire on the show's set.

Manoj Tiwari Reveals Why His Wedding Had No Photographers

During a conversation with the paparazzi, Manoj recalled how his actual wedding was a low-key affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that there were no photographers or camerapersons present when he and Surabhi got married.

Recalling the occasion, the actor said, "When we got married for real, there was no one with a camera because it was COVID at that time."

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The couple appeared cheerful as they posed for the paparazzi in their wedding outfits. Their appearance gave them an opportunity to recreate moments from their marriage that did not receive much media attention at the time.

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Manoj Tiwari And Surabhi's Wedding Looks

For the special appearance, Manoj opted for a royal brown and golden traditional outfit, which he paired with a cream-coloured turban. His attire featured intricate detailing, giving him a regal groom's look.

Surabhi, meanwhile, looked stunning in a heavily embroidered red saree. She completed her bridal appearance with statement jewellery, a maang tikka and traditional bangles. The couple's pictures and videos from the occasion have been circulating on social media.

Manoj Tiwari Has Been Married Twice

Manoj Tiwari first married Rani Tiwari in 1999. The couple has a daughter named Rhiti. However, after around 11 years of marriage, they separated, and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

On April 26, 2020, Manoj married Surabhi Tiwari during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple has two daughters together.

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How Manoj And Surabhi's Love Story Began

Manoj and Surabhi first met on a regional reality show, where Manoj was the host, and Surabhi participated as a contestant. Their acquaintance gradually developed into a close bond.

Surabhi reportedly began taking an interest in Manoj's professional commitments and everyday needs, while the actor was impressed by her nature and personality.

Although Manoj was initially hesitant about getting married again, he eventually discussed the possibility with his elder daughter, Rhiti. After receiving her approval, he decided to take his relationship with Surabhi forward.