Manoj Tiwari Reveals Ravi Kishan Gave Him Rs 1 Lakh, Says Used It For Wife's Date | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Tiwari discussed his competitive, sometimes strained, relationship with Ravi Kishan.

Tiwari revealed past anger over Kishan's remarks, but their bond improved.

Kishan readily gave Tiwari Rs 1 lakh, strengthening their personal equation.

Their bond improved, though playful rivalry about seniority remains.

Bhojpuri actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari has opened up about his equation with fellow actor and politician Ravi Kishan, revealing how a recent conversation helped them move past their differences. The two have shared a competitive relationship over the years, with occasional public remarks adding to speculation about a fallout. However, Tiwari recently recalled a heartwarming interaction during which he asked Ravi Kishan for Rs 1 lakh, and the latter readily agreed to help. The singer also revealed how the money eventually helped him plan a date with his wife.

Manoj Tiwari On His Relationship With Ravi Kishan

During his conversation on ABP News' podcast Inside Out With Megha Prasad, Manoj Tiwari spoke candidly about his relationship with Ravi Kishan. Describing their equation, he said, "Hamara chalta rehta hai thoda ubad-khabad." (Our relationship keeps going through a few ups and downs.)

He also addressed his earlier remark that 90 per cent of Ravi Kishan's statements were lies. Explaining why he had made that comment, Tiwari said, "Us waqt hamara mann dukhi tha unse. Gusse mein bola tha." (At that time, I was hurt by him. I said it out of anger.)

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He went on to acknowledge Ravi Kishan's talent, adding that the two had experienced differences despite sharing a long association. Tiwari said, "Woh bahut talented hai. Aapas mein kuch ho gaya tha. Woh jaakar Kapil Sharma ke show mein kuch bakwaas bol aaye the. Hamara aur Ravi Kishan ka rishta bahut maryadit hai. Hum dono pratidwandi rahe hain." (He is very talented. Something had happened between us. He went and said some nonsense on Kapil Sharma's show. Ravi Kishan and I share a relationship based on mutual respect. We have been competitors.)

Ravi Kishan Gave Manoj Tiwari Rs 1 Lakh

Tiwari then shared how Ravi Kishan recently won his heart through a gesture that helped improve their equation. Recalling an incident from the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, he explained that the contestants were given a task to call Ravi Kishan. Tiwari said he called Ravi, but the actor did not answer at the time, resulting in his team losing the task. However, Ravi called him back the following day.

Recalling their conversation, Tiwari said, "Agle din unhone phone kiya aur bole, 'Are Mahadev, raat ko tumhara phone aaya tha.' Humne kaha, 'Rakh phone, kaam par phone nahi uthate ho.' Toh woh bhi kuch bole ki kya-kya tum bolte rehte ho hamare baare mein. Humse zyada tum bolte ho. Phir bole, 'Aao chai peete hain." (The next day, he called and said, 'Hey Mahadev, you called me last night.' I told him, 'Put the phone down; you don't answer calls when you're working.' He also said that I kept saying things about him, and that I spoke about him more than he did about me. Then he invited me for tea.)

Tiwari revealed that the two eventually met over tea, during which he asked Ravi for Rs 1 lakh. The actor agreed to give him the money, and Tiwari used it to take his wife out on a date. He said, "Toh maine kaha ki ek lakh rupaye de, toh usne diye. Usse hum apni patni ke saath date par gaye." (So I asked him to give me Rs 1 lakh, and he did. We used that money to go on a date with my wife.)

Despite the recent interaction, Tiwari joked that a complete reconciliation between the two was still difficult because they had not settled the question of seniority.

He said, "Sulah kabhi nahi ho paayegi. Kyunki ye decide nahi ho paa raha hai ki senior kaun hai. Aap unhe samjhaiyega ki main paanch saal pehle saansad bana hoon na, toh mujhe maan lein senior." (Reconciliation will never be possible because we cannot decide who is senior. Please explain to him that I became an MP five years earlier, so he should accept me as the senior.)

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He also pointed out that Ravi Kishan is senior to him in acting, while adding that he had played a role in bringing him into politics. Tiwari's remarks reflected the mix of rivalry, humour and mutual respect that continues to define their relationship.

Manoj Tiwari And Ravi Kishan’s Professional Journey

Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are two prominent names in Bhojpuri cinema. Both have worked in several films together, including Ganga, Janam Janam Ke Saath and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. They have also been associated with politics and are members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Over the years, their professional competition and occasional public exchanges have attracted attention. Tiwari's latest comments offer another glimpse into their complicated but enduring association.