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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesManoj Bajpayee's First Look As Mahatma Gandhi From Sudhir Mishra's Historical Drama Goes Viral

Manoj Bajpayee's First Look As Mahatma Gandhi From Sudhir Mishra's Historical Drama Goes Viral

Manoj Bajpayee takes on the role of Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in Sudhir Mishra’s historical drama. Here’s a look at his transformation and the film’s cast.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Bajpayee to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's film.
  • Historical drama explores lesser-known 21-day freedom struggle period.
  • Saurabh Shukla joins cast; title, release date unrevealed.
  • Bajpayee's 'Last Man in Tower' releases on September 11.

Manoj Bajpayee is taking on one of India’s most recognisable historical figures. The actor will portray Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama, with his striking first look from the project unveiled on Sunday.

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Manoj Bajpayee’s Gandhi Look Revealed

The newly released image offers the first glimpse of Bajpayee’s transformation for the role. His appearance is markedly different from the looks audiences have usually seen him in, signalling a significant departure for the acclaimed actor.

The upcoming film explores a relatively lesser-known 21-day period from India’s freedom struggle. While the subject has been revealed, the makers are keeping further details of the story and project under wraps for now.

Sudhir Mishra Directs Historical Drama

The film marks another collaboration with filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has spent nearly four decades in Hindi cinema. Mishra is known for acclaimed films such as ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and ‘Dharavi’.

Actor Saurabh Shukla is also part of the cast in a key role. However, the makers have yet to reveal the film’s title or announce its release date.

Mishra is directing the project, which is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks. NH Studioz is presenting the film.

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Manoj Bajpayee’s Next Release Is ‘Last Man in Tower’

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for his next release, ‘Last Man in Tower’. The film also features Boman Irani and Divya Dutta and is directed by Ben Rekhi.

Produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

‘Last Man in Tower’ is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Manoj Bajpayee portray in Sudhir Mishra's new film?

Manoj Bajpayee will portray Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming historical drama. His striking first look from the project has already been unveiled.

What period of history does Sudhir Mishra's film explore?

The film explores a relatively lesser-known 21-day period from India's freedom struggle. Further details about the story are currently being kept under wraps by the makers.

Who is directing Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming historical drama?

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is directing the project. Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat are producing it under Benaras Mediaworks, with NH Studioz presenting.

What is Manoj Bajpayee's next film release?

Manoj Bajpayee's next release is 'Last Man in Tower'. It also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta and is directed by Ben Rekhi.

When is 'Last Man in Tower' scheduled for release?

'Last Man in Tower' is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 11. The film is based on a novel by Aravind Adiga.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee Sudhir Mishra Mahatma Gandhi Manoj Bajpayee Gandhi Look
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