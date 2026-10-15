Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Renamed ‘Gajab Raat’; Netflix Drops Trailer | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix renamed 'Ghooskhor Pandat' to 'Gajab Raat' after backlash.

Supreme Court ordered original title removal; producer confirmed withdrawal.

Trailer released: Manoj Bajpayee investigates a puzzling Delhi crime.

Film premieres October 23, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Netflix has officially renamed Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Divya Dutta’s Ghooskhor Pandat to Gajab Raat. The makers have also dropped the trailer on YouTube and announced the release date. The film will premiere on the platform on October 23.

The title change follows massive backlash on social media, with many calling the original name casteist and accusing it of “normalising hatred against Brahmins”. The controversy reached the Supreme Court, which directed the makers to drop the title and removed all trailers and promotional material bearing the original name.

Producer Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming that the original title had been permanently withdrawn. He also assured the court that the replacement title would be clearly distinct from the earlier one, would not allude to it, and would reflect the film’s story without leaving room for misinterpretation. He further stated that the promotional material featuring the original title had been taken down before the petition came up for hearing.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan termed the response a constructive step and closed the proceedings.

‘Gajab Raat’ Trailer Out

The trailer for Gajab Raat runs just over two minutes and begins with a jolt - a young woman is thrown out of a speeding car on a road in Delhi near PVR Plaza at night. Manoj Bajpayee plays the investigating officer assigned to the case. By the time he arrives at the crime scene, he finds out that nobody has called an ambulance.

“Call for the ambulance quickly or our police station will have to cover all her medical expenses,” Bajpayee’s character tells a fellow officer.

ALSO READ| Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Deposits Rs 2 Crore, SC Directs Mediation For Settlement

As he digs deeper, the officer runs into contradictory accounts of who the girl actually is. Bribes also come his way, putting his sense of duty at odds with the pull of easy money.

In one scene, the officer, named Dixit, remarks to another character that a policeman’s job earns him twice as many enemies as friends.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, cast as his romantic partner, asks when he will be coming home. Despite everything working against him, he replies in his usual blunt manner. “Duniya kathor hai, Rosie. Time lagega lekin aaunga zaroor.”

About ‘Gajab Raat’

Gajab Raat also stars Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Kiku Sharda. The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah.

Speaking about the project, Pandey said, “I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. Gajab Raat is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers. The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night. Reuniting with Manoj and introducing Ritesh as a director was another exciting aspect of the project. I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing the film on Netflix.”

ALSO READ| Imran Khan Asked To Leave India After Mumbai Protest Seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation



Bajpayee added, “My association with Netflix has been an exciting journey, and Gajab Raat is another project I’m delighted to be a part of. I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters’ motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds. Reuniting with Neeraj after so long was a wonderful experience, and seeing Ritesh make the transition from a writer, whose work I have admired, to a director was equally exciting. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat.”