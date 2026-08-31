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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMannara Chopra Body-Shamed After Sharing Dance Video, Trolls Comment ‘Please Go To Gym’

Mannara Chopra Body-Shamed After Sharing Dance Video, Trolls Comment ‘Please Go To Gym’

Mannara Chopra has faced fresh body-shaming comments after sharing a dance video on social media. While fans praised the Bigg Boss 17-fame actress, some users targeted her weight.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mannara Chopra received body-shaming comments on her dance video.
  • Users questioned her weight, making remarks about her appearance.
  • This incident highlights her repeated trolling over body image.

Mannara Chopra has once again been subjected to body-shaming on social media after sharing a dance video. The Bigg Boss 17-fame actress posted a clip of herself dancing to Aroob Khan’s Punjabi song Gucci, dressed in a black structured jacket-style outfit. While many followers praised her confidence and appearance, some users focused on her weight instead. Comments questioning her changing appearance appeared under the post, with one person asking, “Aap motu kyu ho rahe ho” and another writing, “Bahut moti”. A third user claimed the remark was made out of concern and advised Mannara to exercise, saying, “Pls.... Go to gym & do some workout, that's not body shaming it's my concern for you as a fan.”

Mannara Chopra Trolled Over Dance Video

Mannara shared the video on social media with the caption, “Why chase a label when you're already a brand? ...” The actress can be seen dancing to Gucci while posing for the camera in an all-black outfit. The post received plenty of positive reactions, but some users chose to discuss her body rather than her performance. Among the comments were remarks about her weight, including “Aap motu kyu ho rahe ho” and “Bahut moti”.

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Another social media user wrote, “Pls.... Go to the gym & do some workout; that's not body shaming, it's my concern for you as a fan.” The latest comments have once again put attention on the repeated trolling Mannara has faced over her appearance.

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Actress Has Faced Similar Comments Before

This is not the first time Mannara has been targeted over her weight. In 2025, the actress faced similar remarks after making public appearances.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mannara Chopra (@memannara)

At one such appearance, Mannara wore a white saree paired with a low-cut blouse. Some users focused on her appearance and weight, with comments such as “How much weight has she put on?”, “She is putting on weight every day,” and “She needs to do something about her gaining weight.”

The latest incident follows the same pattern, with sections of social media once again commenting on Mannara's body instead of focusing on her work or appearance as a whole.

From Bigg Boss 17 To Films Across Languages

Mannara became a familiar name among Hindi television audiences after participating in Bigg Boss 17. She finished the reality show's season as the second runner-up.

Before her Bigg Boss stint, Mannara had already established a career in films. She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid in 2014. She has also appeared in films across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. Her credits include Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue and Sita.

For now, Mannara has not publicly responded to the latest comments about her weight. The incident once again highlights the kind of scrutiny celebrities can face over their appearance on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mannara Chopra recently body-shamed on social media?

Mannara Chopra was body-shamed after sharing a dance video of herself. She was seen dancing to Aroob Khan's Punjabi song Gucci, which led to comments about her weight.

What kind of comments did Mannara Chopra receive on her dance video?

Users left comments questioning her weight, including phrases like

Has Mannara Chopra faced body-shaming comments before?

Yes, this is not the first time Mannara has been targeted over her weight. She faced similar remarks in 2025 after making public appearances.

How has Mannara Chopra responded to the latest comments?

Mannara Chopra has not publicly responded to the latest comments about her weight. The article does not state any reaction from her.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra Mannara Chopra Body Shaming Mannara Chopra Trolled Mannara Chopra Dance Video Mannara Chopra Weight Aroob Khan Gucci
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