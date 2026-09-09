Mannara Chopra Allegedly Parks Car In Another Man's Spot, Gets 'Deflated Tyres' Warning | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Mannara Chopra faced confrontation over parking in Mumbai.

A man claimed her car occupied his spot, threatened tire deflation.

Social media users supported the man, stressing rules apply equally.

Mannara Chopra has found herself at the centre of an unexpected parking controversy in Mumbai after a video of an argument outside a building surfaced online. The actor was reportedly confronted by a man who claimed that her car had been parked in his designated spot. In the clip, Mannara can be seen entering the building while paparazzi surround her, with the actor saying she had not done her makeup yet. As she walks inside, the man can be heard asking her to move the vehicle. Her assistant tries to handle the situation, but the man's warning soon catches attention, prompting a strong reaction from social media users.

Mannara Chopra Gets Confronted Over Parking

The incident unfolded as Mannara arrived at a Mumbai building with paparazzi following her. She appeared to be in a hurry to get inside and briefly explained that she had not done her makeup. As Mannara walked towards the entrance, a man could be heard objecting to where her car had been parked. According to him, the vehicle was occupying his designated parking space.

𝐒𝐀𝐇𝐈 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐇𝐈 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐊𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐀!



​𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐚 ki cousin 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐚 ki galat parking dekh ek uncle ka para high ho gaya! Beech raste car khadi dekh uncle itne bhadke ki seedha car puncture karne ki… pic.twitter.com/WUjJMqgQHe — VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) September 8, 2026

Mannara continued towards the building while her assistant appeared to address the man's complaint. However, the man seemed unhappy with the response and called out to her, saying, "Oh madam, remove your car otherwise the tyres will be deflated." The exchange was captured on camera and subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Internet Backs The Man

The video prompted plenty of discussion, with several users siding with the man and arguing that parking rules should apply equally to celebrities and the general public. One person commented, "If you've parked your car in the wrong place, then Uncle is right to say so. Whether you're a celebrity or an ordinary person, the rules should be the same for everyone."

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Another user wrote, "These celebrities go way too overboard; they don't consider regular folks at all. They go around doing whatever, anywhere, thinking that if you've got money, no one can say a word, but Uncle's gone and dropped those numbers." A third comment simply stated, "Rules are the same for everyone." While much of the reaction focused on the alleged parking violation, some users also questioned Mannara's decision to continue inside while her assistant dealt with the man.

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Mannara Chopra's Acting Career

Mannara began her film career with the Telugu romantic film Prema Geema Jantha Nai and later made her Hindi debut with Zid in 2014. She subsequently appeared in Telugu films including Thikka, Rogue and Sita. Her popularity increased considerably after she participated in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023, where she finished as the second runner-up. She later appeared on reality shows including Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment and Dance Deewane 4.

Speaking to OTTplay in 2024 about her Bigg Boss 17 experience, Mannara said, “I was at the receiving end of a lot of hate attacks from other female contestants inside the house, and even today, they do talk ill of me in public. But when I see them, I give them all the love and respect because that is who I am. I have earned a lot of love and respect from people on account of how I carried myself in the House; it can’t get better than this."

The parking video has now added another talking point around the actor, with social media users continuing to debate whether Mannara should have addressed the complaint herself.