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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMannara Chopra Allegedly Parks Car In Another Man's Spot, Gets 'Deflated Tyres' Warning | WATCH

Mannara Chopra Allegedly Parks Car In Another Man's Spot, Gets 'Deflated Tyres' Warning | WATCH

Mannara Chopra was confronted by a man over allegedly parking her car in his designated spot in Mumbai. A video of the incident has gone viral, with several social media users backing the man.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Mannara Chopra faced confrontation over parking in Mumbai.
  • A man claimed her car occupied his spot, threatened tire deflation.
  • Social media users supported the man, stressing rules apply equally.

Mannara Chopra has found herself at the centre of an unexpected parking controversy in Mumbai after a video of an argument outside a building surfaced online. The actor was reportedly confronted by a man who claimed that her car had been parked in his designated spot. In the clip, Mannara can be seen entering the building while paparazzi surround her, with the actor saying she had not done her makeup yet. As she walks inside, the man can be heard asking her to move the vehicle. Her assistant tries to handle the situation, but the man's warning soon catches attention, prompting a strong reaction from social media users.

Mannara Chopra Gets Confronted Over Parking

The incident unfolded as Mannara arrived at a Mumbai building with paparazzi following her. She appeared to be in a hurry to get inside and briefly explained that she had not done her makeup. As Mannara walked towards the entrance, a man could be heard objecting to where her car had been parked. According to him, the vehicle was occupying his designated parking space.

Mannara continued towards the building while her assistant appeared to address the man's complaint. However, the man seemed unhappy with the response and called out to her, saying, "Oh madam, remove your car otherwise the tyres will be deflated." The exchange was captured on camera and subsequently circulated widely on social media.

Internet Backs The Man

The video prompted plenty of discussion, with several users siding with the man and arguing that parking rules should apply equally to celebrities and the general public. One person commented, "If you've parked your car in the wrong place, then Uncle is right to say so. Whether you're a celebrity or an ordinary person, the rules should be the same for everyone."

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Another user wrote, "These celebrities go way too overboard; they don't consider regular folks at all. They go around doing whatever, anywhere, thinking that if you've got money, no one can say a word, but Uncle's gone and dropped those numbers." A third comment simply stated, "Rules are the same for everyone." While much of the reaction focused on the alleged parking violation, some users also questioned Mannara's decision to continue inside while her assistant dealt with the man.

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Mannara Chopra's Acting Career

Mannara began her film career with the Telugu romantic film Prema Geema Jantha Nai and later made her Hindi debut with Zid in 2014. She subsequently appeared in Telugu films including Thikka, Rogue and Sita. Her popularity increased considerably after she participated in Bigg Boss 17 in 2023, where she finished as the second runner-up. She later appeared on reality shows including Laughter ChefsUnlimited Entertainment and Dance Deewane 4.

Speaking to OTTplay in 2024 about her Bigg Boss 17 experience, Mannara said, “I was at the receiving end of a lot of hate attacks from other female contestants inside the house, and even today, they do talk ill of me in public. But when I see them, I give them all the love and respect because that is who I am. I have earned a lot of love and respect from people on account of how I carried myself in the House; it can’t get better than this."

The parking video has now added another talking point around the actor, with social media users continuing to debate whether Mannara should have addressed the complaint herself.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the parking controversy involving Mannara Chopra?

Mannara Chopra was confronted by a man who claimed her car was parked in his designated spot outside a Mumbai building. The incident, captured on video, quickly gained attention online.

What was the man's warning to Mannara Chopra about her car?

The man warned Mannara to move her car, stating that if she didn't, its tyres would be deflated. He expressed his displeasure about the incorrect parking.

How did social media users react to the incident?

Many social media users sided with the man, emphasizing that parking rules apply to everyone, regardless of celebrity status. Some also questioned Mannara's decision to let her assistant handle the situation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 17 Mannara Chopra Mannara Chopra Parking Controversy Mumbai Parking Row Mannara Chopra Viral Video Celebrity Parking Dispute Mannara Chopra News
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