Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIR registered; forensic team investigated community dog's death.

The alleged killing of Mikey, a much-loved community dog, has left an entire residential society grieving and demanding answers. Actor Manjari Fadnnis has emerged as one of the strongest voices seeking justice, sharing a series of emotional messages and updates as residents continue to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation. The actress says the community remains determined to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

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Residents Unite In Search For Justice

In a heartfelt social media post, Manjari reflected on the impact Mikey's death has had on the neighbourhood. Sharing a throwback video of the dog, she revealed that residents have been deeply affected by the incident and are actively working to support the investigation.

She wrote, "Dear Mikey... None of us living here have slept well ever since we got to know what happened to you. There is an army of people living in this society who loved you and have been working tirelessly to find concrete evidence against the ones who murdered you, to help the police in your investigation in whatever way we can in our capacity, and we will not rest till those people are held accountable and punished as they deserve."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

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What Happened To Mikey?

Manjari had previously shared details about Mikey's life within the housing society. She said the dog had been living there since 2019 after being abandoned by his original family and had become a familiar and cherished presence among residents.

In an earlier video, the actress alleged that Mikey was resting in the society's basement when he was attacked. She claimed he suffered severe head injuries after being struck with a stick or iron rod and later succumbed to those injuries.

One of the most emotional parts of Manjari's message focused on the bond Mikey shared with the people around him. She suggested that those responsible may have assumed his disappearance would go unnoticed because he was a community dog.

She wrote, "They thought you were a stray and no one would bother if you suddenly went missing... but they didn't realise this society was your home and you had not one but many families who you were a part of. We love you, baby. You rest now while we all get to the bottom of this. We'll make sure the rest of your friends are safe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

FIR Registered In Mikey Case

In a subsequent update, Manjari revealed that an FIR has now been registered in connection with the case. Recalling the days following Mikey's disappearance, she said residents spent countless hours searching for him and gathering information that could aid investigators.

"For days, we searched for Mikey. Not for a few hours. Not for a day. Day and night," she wrote.

The actress credited the efforts of residents and supporters for helping move the case forward.

"Because of the evidence we fought tirelessly to gather, an FIR was finally registered," she stated.

Manjari further claimed, "For the first time in India, a state forensic team investigated the killing of a community dog."

Who Is Manjari Fadnnis?

Manjari Fadnnis is best known for playing Meghna in the 2008 romantic drama Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Over the years, she has appeared in films including Grand Masti, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Barot House.

Most recently, she was seen in Pune Highway, alongside Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh.