Actor Manjari Fadnnis took to social media to share an emotional video about a community dog named Mikey, who was allegedly beaten half to death before being thrown away in an open area. In the video, she broke down while explaining that the dog had been abandoned by his family and had been living in their society since 2019 or 2020. She also blamed the Supreme Court, saying recent developments have given a sense of safety to criminal minds.

Dog Was Beaten Half to Death

“I wish I never needed to make this video, but I think it’s really important. We had a dog called Mikey who was abandoned by his family and has been a part of our society since 2019 or 2020,” Fadnnis said in an emotional video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

She described Mikey as “a very sweet dog” and said residents had been searching for him extensively. According to her, several people put up posters, spoke to security guards, and made every effort to trace the missing dog.

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Fadnnis further alleged that a member of the society confessed Mikey was sleeping near a basement area when he was struck on the head with a stick or iron rod. “He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and Lobby, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth. He pooed, peed and dirtied the place. He was half-dead, and they just put him inside a goni, and they threw him off into an empty area behind.”

She added that the dog was placed in a sack and allegedly thrown into an empty area behind the premises. The animal lover added that the injured dog reportedly managed to crawl out, though she is unsure whether he survived. “We are still trying to search for his body,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjari Fadnnis 🇮🇳 (@manjarifadnis)

Actor Blames Supreme Court

Fadnnis, who is based in Mumbai, also criticised the Supreme Court, alleging that recent decisions have apparently emboldened “criminal minds”.

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“Dear Supreme Court, you have given criminal minds like these a sense of safety to take illegal routes to eliminate dogs they don’t like - community dogs who are harmless and cared for. Mikey was one such dog. We used to bring him home, bathe him, groom him, and detangle his hair. He was a very happy boy who would run around after his bath,” she said.

She also shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Our Mikey was brutally murdered, and we are going to fight for him. This should never happen to any dog in any society anywhere. People should be scared to hurt an animal. We need stronger laws against animal cruelty.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video, shared across her social media platforms, has garnered over one million views and continues to rise. One user commented, “This is heartbreaking.”

Another wrote, “There must be an uproar from all of us - dog lovers and anyone who values life. If the system does not protect animals, we must collectively demand accountability until it does.”

A third user posted, “Manjari, I understand your pain. Whoever did this, and their family, will face consequences one day.”

A fourth commented, “I’m so sorry, Manjari. This is deeply heartbreaking. The person responsible must be punished strictly. Please don’t let them get away with this.”

Many users in the comments also demanded justice for Mikey.