Manisha Rani's Chhath Puja Pictures Go Viral: Fans Question Sindoor Look

Bigg Boss OTT star Manisha Rani’s Chhath Puja 2025 photos spark online debate as fans question her sindoor look. The actress shares emotional post celebrating Bihar’s biggest festival.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani once again became the talk of the town, not for her dance reels or fashion choices this time, but for her Chhath Puja 2025 celebration pictures. The influencer-actress, who hails from Bihar, gave her fans a glimpse of her festive rituals, and the photos quickly went viral, largely due to one striking detail: the sindoor (vermillion) she wore from her nose to her hairline.

Manisha Rani’s Heartfelt Chhath Celebration

The Haale Dil actress took to Instagram to share several photos and a short reel of her performing the arghya ritual by the beach. Dressed in a traditional green and orange saree, Manisha kept her look simple yet graceful. Her caption read,

“Yeh festival nahi emotion hai hum Bihariyo ke liye. Jai Chhathi Maiya.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Within hours, her post garnered over 9 lakh likes and thousands of comments, with fans applauding her authenticity and connection to her roots.

Manisha, who often uses her social media to celebrate regional culture, appeared deeply immersed in the moment — offering prayers as the sun set behind her. However, it wasn’t long before the sindoor on her forehead became the focal point of conversation.

Fans Question Sindoor in Pictures

Manisha’s traditional look led many followers to wonder if the actress had secretly tied the knot. Several comments flooded the post, asking,

“Aap married ho Manisha Ji?”

Another user wrote, “But yeh nose se mathe tak sindoor toh married women hi lagati hai.”

Some fans even criticised her for using sindoor despite being unmarried. One comment read,

“Shaadi ke baad sindoor lagaya jata hai or Chhath pooja shaadi ke baad hi karte hai. Views ke liye kuch bhi!”

Another wrote, “Kam se kam apne dharam ka mazak mat banayiye photo shoot ke liye… Aap shaadi shuda nahi hain to aapne sindur kyu lagaya hai. Jai Chhath Maiya.”

Fans Defend Manisha’s Right to Express Tradition

While some criticised her, many of Manisha’s fans jumped to her defence, calling her choice an expression of faith rather than marital symbolism.

One user commented, “I’ve seen people commenting that sindoor is only for married women but honestly…. it’s about celebrating the festival and connecting with your culture, not marital status. Even unmarried girls applying sindoor are showing love and respect for tradition… just like Manisha!”

The actress has, in fact, shared similar Chhath Puja pictures with sindoor in previous years too, showing that for her, it’s more about cultural devotion than personal status.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
