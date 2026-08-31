Manisha Koirala Urges Global Support For Nepal After Devastating Flash Floods

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Manisha Koirala appealed for global support for Nepal.

She urged regional cooperation to combat global warming effects.

Koirala emphasized tourism's vital role in Nepal's recovery efforts.

Devastating flash floods caused 794 deaths across affected regions.

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has spoken out in support of Nepal after devastating flash floods caused widespread destruction and a heavy loss of life. Born in Nepal and closely connected to the country, the actress attended the ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’ event organised by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation on Sunday and appealed for support from the international community and neighbouring countries.

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Manisha Koirala Appeals For Global Support

Speaking at the solidarity gathering, Koirala highlighted the wider impact of global warming and called for countries in the region to work together to prevent similar disasters.

"We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human beings, our great neighbours, China, India, Nepal, somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so linked with each other. And to try and avoid something like this. I hope and pray. Without making sense of this disastrous moment, we become better people. We help others just like we'll help our own."

She also appealed to people and communities outside Nepal to continue showing solidarity, while stressing the importance of tourism as the country tries to recover.

She continued, "Other than this, I want to request all the international communities... I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don't want to be known as 'Oh, this country is full of disasters'. We need you all to travel. Yes, there's a calamity in Tibet and Nepal border. But tourism is a breath."

#WATCH | Nepal flash floods | Kathmandu: Speaking at the special solidarity event 'In Solidarity with Nepal', led by spiritual leader Sadhguru, Actress Manisha Koirala says, "...We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human… pic.twitter.com/QKU8unlHeN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

Manisha Koirala Urges People To Pray For Nepal

Before the event, Koirala had also used social media to draw attention to the destruction caused by the floods and called on people to remember those affected.

The actress, who was born in Nepal and has frequently spoken about her bond with the country, shared photographs showing the aftermath of the disaster and wrote, "Pray for Nepal."

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Nepal Flood Death Toll Reaches 794

The scale of the tragedy remains severe. Nepal Police said the death toll from the devastating flash floods had climbed to 794 as of 5:45 PM on Sunday.

Chitwan has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 264, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197 and Nawalparasi West with 120. Gorkha has reported 61 deaths, while Nuwakot has recorded 52, Dhading 50, Tanahun 37 and Rasuwa 13.

(With inputs from ANI)