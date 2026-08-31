She spoke out after devastating flash floods caused widespread destruction and heavy loss of life in her birth country, Nepal. She appealed for international support and regional cooperation.
Manisha Koirala Urges Global Support For Nepal After Devastating Flash Floods
Manisha Koirala has extended support to Nepal after devastating flash floods, urging global solidarity, tourism and collective action to help the country recover.
- Actress Manisha Koirala appealed for global support for Nepal.
- She urged regional cooperation to combat global warming effects.
- Koirala emphasized tourism's vital role in Nepal's recovery efforts.
- Devastating flash floods caused 794 deaths across affected regions.
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has spoken out in support of Nepal after devastating flash floods caused widespread destruction and a heavy loss of life. Born in Nepal and closely connected to the country, the actress attended the ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’ event organised by Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation on Sunday and appealed for support from the international community and neighbouring countries.
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Manisha Koirala Appeals For Global Support
Speaking at the solidarity gathering, Koirala highlighted the wider impact of global warming and called for countries in the region to work together to prevent similar disasters.
"We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human beings, our great neighbours, China, India, Nepal, somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so linked with each other. And to try and avoid something like this. I hope and pray. Without making sense of this disastrous moment, we become better people. We help others just like we'll help our own."
She also appealed to people and communities outside Nepal to continue showing solidarity, while stressing the importance of tourism as the country tries to recover.
She continued, "Other than this, I want to request all the international communities... I pray that your love and support continue. We, as a nation, need people to come to our country. We don't want to be known as 'Oh, this country is full of disasters'. We need you all to travel. Yes, there's a calamity in Tibet and Nepal border. But tourism is a breath."
#WATCH | Nepal flash floods | Kathmandu: Speaking at the special solidarity event 'In Solidarity with Nepal', led by spiritual leader Sadhguru, Actress Manisha Koirala says, "...We are facing the brunt of global warming. What should be our next step? I request that we, as human… pic.twitter.com/QKU8unlHeN— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026
Manisha Koirala Urges People To Pray For Nepal
Before the event, Koirala had also used social media to draw attention to the destruction caused by the floods and called on people to remember those affected.
The actress, who was born in Nepal and has frequently spoken about her bond with the country, shared photographs showing the aftermath of the disaster and wrote, "Pray for Nepal."
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Nepal Flood Death Toll Reaches 794
The scale of the tragedy remains severe. Nepal Police said the death toll from the devastating flash floods had climbed to 794 as of 5:45 PM on Sunday.
Chitwan has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 264, followed by Nawalparasi East with 197 and Nawalparasi West with 120. Gorkha has reported 61 deaths, while Nuwakot has recorded 52, Dhading 50, Tanahun 37 and Rasuwa 13.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Manisha Koirala speak out in support of Nepal?
What event did Manisha Koirala attend to show solidarity with Nepal?
Manisha Koirala attended the 'In Solidarity with Nepal' event. It was organized by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation to support Nepal's people after the disaster.
What was Manisha Koirala's main message regarding Nepal's recovery?
She appealed for continued international support and stressed the importance of tourism. Koirala highlighted that Nepal needs people to travel to the country for its recovery.
How many people died in the Nepal flash floods?
The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal reached 794 as of Sunday. Chitwan, Nawalparasi East, and Nawalparasi West recorded the highest number of fatalities.