Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manish Goel, post-exit, couldn't judge Love-Scout bond.

Key relationship developments occurred before his Day 36 entry.

Scout sought Manish's advice, seeing him as an elder.

Manish advised Scout to focus on trophy and Kaashvi.

Actor Manish Goel, who recently exited the Bigg Boss 20 house due to a leg injury, has shared his honest views on the growing bond between fellow contestants Scout and Love. Speaking exclusively to India Forums after his departure, Manish explained why he could not judge their relationship, noting that everything had already taken place before he entered the show on Day 36. However, he revealed that Scout treated him like an elder brother and reached out for guidance, prompting Manish to remind the streamer about his main goal of winning the trophy and Kaashvi waiting for him outside.

Views On Love And Scout

Manish told India Forums that he did not witness anything between Love and Scout firsthand, as the key moments had already happened before he joined the reality show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Says Love Gill's Entry Affected Kanika Mann, Gullu's Game

He shared, "Main kisi ke relationship ko judge nahi kar sakta aur uska sabse bada reason yeh hai ki jab main 36th day par ghar ke andar gaya, mera pehla 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Rohit ji (Rohit Shetty) ke saath tha, aur tab tak sab kuch ho chuka tha. Kaashvi bhi usi episode mein thi. So, meri aankhon ke saamne kuch bhi nahi hua." [I cannot judge a person's relationship and the biggest reason for that is that when I went inside the house on the 36th day, my first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' was with Rohit Ji (Rohit Shetty), and by then everything had already been done, Kaashvi was also there in the same episode. So, nothing took place in front of my eyes.]

In an exclusive chat with India Forums, Manish reveals what he genuinely felt about the bond between Love and Scout inside the Bigg Boss house. He opens up about his observations, shares what Scout asked him, and reveals what he actually thinks about their equation. 👀 To know more, watch the full interview on our YouTube channel! image credits: @jiohotstarreality . . . #IndiaForums #Manish #LoveGill #Scout #BiggBoss20 #BiggBoss #ExclusiveInterview — India Forums (@indiaforums) November 27, 2026

Even though he was new to the house, Manish added that Scout saw him as an elder brother and quickly approached him for clarity.

"Lekin main yeh keh sakta hoon ki Scout ne mujhe hamesha apna bada bhai maana hai. Usne agle hi din mujhse poocha tha, 'Bro, mujhe kuch samajh nahi aa raha; aapko kya lagta hai?' Maine usse kaha tha, 'Dekho, main yahan naya hoon. Abhi tak sabke saath mera proper meet and greet bhi nahi hua hai," he recalled. [But I can say that Scout has always considered me to be his elder brother. He had asked me the very next day, 'Bro, I am unable to understand anything; what do you think?' I had told him, 'Look, I am new here. I have not even had a proper meet and greet with everyone.']

Focus On Trophy And Kaashvi

To help Scout clear his head, Manish asked him what first came to his mind when he entered the Bigg Boss house, to which the streamer answered, "Trophy." When Manish further asked who was waiting for him outside, Scout took Kaashvi's name. Hearing this, Manish gave him simple, direct advice: "You should not concentrate on anything else then."

Also Read: Manish Goel Recreates Viral 'You Look Like A Professor' Moment From 'Bigg Boss 20': WATCH

Manish's Exit

Manish’s Bigg Boss 20 journey was cut short because of a leg injury. During his eviction episode, host Salman Khan also clarified that the actor was leaving strictly due to health reasons and not because of low audience votes.

(With inputs from IANS)