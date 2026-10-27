Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Uniyal allegedly spoke about Maninder Buttar in controversy.

Buttar denies misconduct, seeks full 2019 performance video.

Buttar recalls Uniyal honored him during 2019 performance.

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has addressed Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal’s alleged remarks about him and his father, asking the politician to release the complete recording of his 2019 performance in the state. The singer’s response comes days after Uniyal’s confrontation with veteran singer Daler Mehndi at a public event sparked controversy. During the incident, Uniyal reportedly referred to Buttar while speaking about artists performing in Uttarakhand. The remarks also drew criticism from singer Mika Singh, who questioned the minister’s conduct and comments. Buttar has now recalled his previous Uttarakhand visit and sought an unedited video to establish what happened during the show.

Maninder Buttar Denies Misconduct Allegations

Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Monday, Buttar said he was surprised after learning about the remarks concerning him and his father. He stressed that he has consistently tried to maintain dignity during his professional engagements and has not deliberately disrespected anyone.

“I am a very simple person. I have never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings, never indulged in any kind of misconduct, and have always tried to maintain my dignity and respect for others. I was genuinely shocked when I came to know that such things had been said about my father and me,” he said.

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Buttar also rejected any suggestion that he had performed while under the influence of alcohol or another intoxicating substance.“I am a small artist, and I have always tried to keep my family away from controversies. I have never performed under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance, and I have always taken my work seriously. All I ask is for the complete, unedited recording of that show to be made public,” he added.

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Buttar Recalls 2019 Uttarakhand Performance

Buttar said the incident being referred to dates back to 2019, when he travelled to Uttarakhand for a performance. According to the singer, he performed for more than an hour and even received an honour from Uniyal, who was present at the event. “It was back in 2019, almost seven years ago, when I travelled to Uttarakhand for a show and performed for more than an hour. The Hon'ble Minister even came on stage and honoured me by placing a traditional Pahadi cap on my head. I performed the entire show wearing that cap. I respectfully request the Hon'ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maninder Buttar (ਮੰਨੂ) (@maninderbuttar)

Buttar said making the full footage public would allow people to assess the events for themselves rather than relying on competing accounts.

How Daler Mehndi Row Escalated

The wider controversy began during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where Uniyal interrupted Daler Mehndi’s performance. The minister reportedly questioned the singer over alleged lip-syncing and accused him of being drunk.

During the exchange, Uniyal also reportedly mentioned Buttar and claimed that the Punjabi singer had been beaten during an earlier visit to Uttarakhand. The comments prompted Mika Singh to publicly question the minister’s treatment of performers. Taking to X, Mika criticised the language used against artists and asked whether such conduct was appropriate for someone holding public office.

“Is this really the language a minister should use for artists? What kind of behaviour is this? Artists come to perform, entertain people, and honour their commitments. They deserve respect, not humiliation from a public platform,” Singh added.

The controversy has now brought renewed attention to Buttar’s 2019 Uttarakhand appearance, with the singer asking for the complete footage to be released. Buttar’s demand for the unedited recording has shifted the focus towards what happened during his 2019 performance. Whether the footage is made public remains to be seen.