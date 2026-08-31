Actor Manasi Parekh has safely returned to Mumbai after a difficult journey from China through Nepal, following flash floods near the Tibet-Nepal border. Parekh was in the region for a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage with Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation when landslides and flooding disrupted travel. After reaching home, she shared details of the exhausting journey with her followers and thanked them for their messages, calls and prayers. A video from the airport also showed the actor becoming emotional as she reunited with her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and daughter Nirvi. Parekh described reaching the Nepal border as an experience that felt like “winning a war.”

Manasi Parekh Describes Difficult China-Nepal Escape

Parekh explained that her journey back was far from straightforward. A major landslide in Nyalam, in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, reportedly left her and other travellers stranded inside their bus for around four hours. Once the road was cleared, the group continued towards the Nepal border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh)

Another landslide had affected the route at the border, forcing the travellers to get off the bus and walk through the affected stretch before reaching vehicles waiting on the other side. “Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers. The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war,” Parekh wrote on Instagram Stories.

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She also described the subsequent road journey to Kathmandu as extremely uncomfortable. “And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu, which was 4 hours away,” she wrote. Despite the ordeal, Parekh said returning to her family made the difficult journey worthwhile. “But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, to my family and getting to kiss my daughter,” she wrote.

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Manasi Parekh Reunites With Family At Mumbai Airport

A video from Mumbai Airport has since surfaced online, capturing Parekh's emotional reunion with Parthiv Gohil and their daughter Nirvi. The actor appeared overwhelmed as she hugged her family after finally reaching home. Parekh had travelled to China as part of the Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. During the trip, she shared several updates and photographs from her journey, including moments from her time at Mansarovar.

She had also posted footage showing flooding near Gyirong Port, an important crossing between Tibet and Nepal. The post was later deleted. In the caption accompanying one video, she wrote: “This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning.” In another post, Parekh recalled being warmly welcomed at the same location just days earlier. “I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged,” she said.

Manasi Had Earlier Confirmed She Was Safe

As reports of the flooding emerged, Parekh had reassured her followers that she and her group were safe in China. At the same time, she expressed concern for people affected by the disaster. “Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheFilmyFox Kuldeep Thakkar (@thefilmyfox)

She also said that, by God's grace, her group was safe and that the Isha Foundation was working to facilitate their return and locate people affected by the floods.

Before the journey back, Parekh had shared her experience at Mansarovar, describing the visit as a deeply personal moment. She wrote: “Sometimes, you just let the experience take over. Words almost feel like a violation,” while recalling a 40-minute meditation on the banks of the lake.

Flash Floods Affect Nepal-Tibet Border

Parekh's return comes amid the aftermath of severe flash floods affecting parts of the Nepal-Tibet border. Earlier reports said dozens of pilgrims associated with the Isha Foundation were reported missing after flooding struck the region while the group was returning from Kailash Mansarovar.

Reports said the group was at an immigration facility when the disaster unfolded. Videos from the area showed floodwater sweeping through Gyirong Port and reaching areas on the Nepal side. While Parekh has now made it safely back to Mumbai, the disaster continues to affect several travellers and families awaiting information about their loved ones.

Parekh's safe return brings relief after several days of disrupted travel, landslides and flooding along the route. Her emotional reunion with her family also highlighted the personal toll of an ordeal that turned a pilgrimage into an unexpectedly difficult journey home.