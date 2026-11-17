Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman tried to pick up actors' son without consent.

Son Ruhaan resisted woman's repeated attempts for video.

Parents teach son boundaries, avoid unsolicited stranger contact.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have expressed anger after an uncomfortable incident involving their son, Ruhaan, at a park. The couple revealed that a woman allegedly tried to pick up their child despite him resisting her advances. Shoaib shared that the woman wanted to make an Instagram video with Ruhaan, while Dipika explained that their son is being taught not to approach strangers or let them touch him without his consent. The actors said the incident left them upset.

Shoaib Reacts To Incident

In a video shared on their YouTube channel, Shoaib spoke about the incident and explained that Ruhaan had visited the park a few days earlier. The actor said they later came across a video on Instagram in which a woman could be seen attempting to pick up their son despite his reluctance.

Shoaib said, "Ruhaan 2-3 din pehle park mein gaya tha. Toh humne Insta par ek video dekha jahan par ek lady hai jo Ruhaan ko zabardasti god mein uthane ki koshish kar rahi hain aur Ruhaan mana kar raha hai." [Ruhaan had gone to the park two or three days ago. We saw a video on Instagram in which a woman was trying to forcefully pick him up, even though Ruhaan was refusing.]

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He further described how their son appeared uncomfortable and did not want to go into the woman's arms. According to Shoaib, the woman continued asking Ruhaan to come to her despite his refusal.

The actor also said that the woman repeatedly encouraged the child to come to her so she could record a video and post it on Instagram.

"Woh baar-baar bol rahi hai ki Ruhaan aao na, main video banakar daalungi, Insta par aap dekhna. Matlab bachche ko kya samajh mein aayega ki Insta kya hai. Ye cheez galat hai. Nahi honi chahiye." [She kept saying, 'Come on, Ruhaan, I'll make a video and post it. You can watch it on Instagram.' What would a child understand about Instagram? This is wrong and should not happen.]

Shoaib added that the incident had upset them. He also believed that the woman might have deleted the video after receiving criticism from people who saw it.

Dipika Explains What They Teach Ruhaan

Dipika also shared her perspective and explained that Ruhaan regularly visits the park and enjoys playing there. However, she said that he is not comfortable with strangers touching him.

The actress said, "Lekin Ruhaan ko ye pasand nahi ki koi use chhuye. Balki humne use sikhaya bhi hai ki koi anjaan aakar bole ki mere paas aao toh mana karna, jaana nahi uske paas." [Ruhaan does not like being touched by just anyone. We have also taught him that if a stranger asks him to come closer, he should refuse and not go to them.]

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Dipika clarified that they are also teaching their son how to greet people when his parents ask him to do so. She acknowledged that Ruhaan is still learning and said the incident made her feel very bad.

The couple's reaction highlights their concern about respecting a child's comfort and boundaries, even in situations involving people who may be admirers.