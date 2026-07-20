Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sakshi Jha faced backlash for her introduction as a 'man-hater'.

A viral post surfaced, purportedly sharing Jha's alleged childhood abuse.

Jha was reportedly suspended from her teaching job after the controversy.

Sakshi Jha, one of the contestants on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, faced a lot of backlash after introducing herself as a “man-hater” during her set on the third episode. Amid all the outrage, a screenshot of an Instagram Story purportedly shared by Jha has gone viral on social media, in which she appeared to link her remarks on the reality show to alleged childhood abuse by her father.

Sakhi Jha’s Viral Instagram Story

After scoring an absolute zero on the show, Sakshi faced a lot of backlash, so much so that Samay Raina urged people not to direct hate at her.

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“Fathers are allowed to assault their own daughter, but daughters can’t disown dads in a comedy show without getting 0/10,” read the post, which Sakshi Jha purportedly reshared on her Instagram.

Sakhi Jha, the Latent show man-hater girl, says she was assaulted by her father.

Looking at this country's history of abusive fathers, I don't find her story hard to believe. pic.twitter.com/iywwkwtwiW — komolika (@Ichanpyaari) July 20, 2026

ABP Live couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the story.

Sakshi Jha Suspended From Her Job

Sakshi Jha has also been reportedly suspended from her teaching job in Bihar following the controversy. According to a report by Miss Malini, the Bihar government had suspended Jha over her remarks.

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However, no official statement has been issued by the Bihar government, the state’s education department, or Jha’s school confirming the reported suspension.

What Sakshi Jha Said On Latent

During her introduction on the show, Jha described herself as a “man-hater”. When asked whether that included the men in her own family, she replied, “Papa hain, par hain toh mard hi. Mujhe unse bhi nafrat hai. Dada se bhi nafrat hai. Mere bhai se bhi nafrat hai.”

She said her views stemmed from what she described as “generational trauma”.

Her set later drew further criticism after she joked that her life goal was “Pati ko daaru pee ke belt se maarna hai”.

India’s Got Latent 2

India’s Got Latent 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and YouTube. The first episode of the show aired on June 20, the second on July 3 and the third on July 17.

The third episode featured musician Vishal Dadlani, television personality Raghu Ram, comedian Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj as guest panellists. Unlike in the previous episodes, Samay’s close friend and co-host Balraj Singh Ghai was absent from Episode 3.