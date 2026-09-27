Mammootty’s Tilak Sparks Backlash At National Film Awards, Harisree Yousuf Defends Actor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mammootty's award win sparked social media tilak controversy.

Video showed him receiving a traditional welcome, questioned by users.

Filmmaker Harisree Yousuf defended Mammootty, dismissing religious criticism.

Mammootty's recent National Film Award win for Brahmayugam has been followed by an unexpected social media controversy. A video showing the Malayalam superstar receiving a traditional welcome at the awards ceremony, including a tilak being applied to his forehead, went viral online. While fans celebrated his Best Actor honour, some social media users questioned the gesture because Mammootty is Muslim. Filmmaker-actor Harisree Yousuf has now spoken out against the criticism and defended the actor.

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What Is The Controversy About?

A video shared on the official Statue of Unity page shows Mammootty arriving at the National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat. Dressed in a white shirt and cream trousers, the actor was welcomed with a bouquet before a woman applied a kumkum tilak to his forehead.

She also placed a tri-colour thorthu, a traditional shoulder cloth, around his neck. Mammootty smiled as he accepted the welcome. The gesture drew widespread attention after the video was posted online.

Many users congratulated the actor on receiving the Best Actor award for Bramayugam. However, some comments questioned why he had accepted the tilak despite being a Muslim, turning a traditional welcome into a social media debate.

Harisree Yousuf Defends Mammootty

Harisree Yousuf addressed the criticism on Instagram after seeing the reactions to the viral video. While pointing out that most Malayalis were celebrating Mammootty's achievement, he criticised those who chose to target the actor over the tilak.

Yousuf also referred to one critic as a ‘frog in a well’ while making his point about religious diversity and different forms of worship.

“You draw a cross, apply a tilak, or bow down and pray; it is all directed towards God. It shows love for our Creator,” he said.

The filmmaker-actor further argued that applying a tilak can be part of India's traditional way of welcoming guests. He criticised people who use religion to attack or abuse others online, saying religious beliefs should not become a reason to create divisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yousuf K M (@harisreeyousuf)

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Mammootty’s National Film Award Win

Mammootty received his fourth National Film Award for his performance in director Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. Speaking about the recognition, the veteran actor described the honour as an inspiration and acknowledged the contribution of directors, technicians, co-stars, producers and audiences throughout his career.

His recent work includes the spy action film Patriot, along with cameo appearances in Chatha Pacha and Law and Order. His upcoming projects include Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood with Dhanush in Tamil, as well as Padayaatra, Mela and Mattancherry Mafia in Malayalam. He also has an untitled project that is expected to begin production soon.