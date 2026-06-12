Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mallika Dua condemned recent viral content involving comedians and doctors.

She dismissed comedian Pranit More's apology.

Dua also questioned KEM doctor Sejal Pawar's professional suitability.

Police registered FIR against Pranit More for objectionable content.

Comedian and actor Mallika Dua has weighed in on a series of controversies that have dominated social media conversations in recent days. In a strongly worded Instagram post, she addressed comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, the viral “Rs 370 biryani” remark, and the KEM doctor controversy, while also questioning the culture that often turns contentious incidents into viral spectacles.

ALSO READ: Sejal Pawar Deletes Instagram After FIR Over Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke On Pranit More Show

Mallika Dua Reacts To Viral Controversies

Sharing her views on Instagram, Mallika made it clear that she believed the criticism directed at those involved was warranted. She also took aim at the online ecosystem that frequently rewards controversial behaviour with attention and visibility.

In her post, she wrote, "Gaaliyaan rukni nahin chahiye, but let's be clear: Woh l*du, comedian/comic/artist nahin hai. Us Jhtu keede ke saath koi ladki date pe nahin gayi thi; let's be honest. Yeh roz 5 baar auto ke lite reject hota hai. He is a filthy scoundrel even in his C-grade made-up story. Uss jhtu ki jeb mein 370 kya 30 rupay bhi nahin hain. Vasooli vaale uske peeche lage rehte hain, I'm sure. He wasn't fired from his job because of your outrage. He was clearly a below-average keeda even at work and was dispensable. He most definitely did not write that story in English".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

Mallika Dua Calls Out KEM Doctor Sejal Pawar

Mallika also addressed the controversy involving a female doctor from KEM Hospital, who faced criticism after a video showing comments about a male corpse's private parts circulated online.

Expressing her disapproval, she wrote, "Uss badtameez ladki mein doctor banne ki na kaabiliyat hai, na chaahat aur na tameez. Reality show casting teams must be salivating."

Her remarks came after the video sparked widespread backlash on social media, eventually leading to a public apology from the doctor.

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Mallika Criticises Crowd-Work Comedy

Beyond the individual controversies, Mallika turned her attention to crowd-work comedy, arguing that the format has increasingly become a tool for generating viral content rather than meaningful humour.

She wrote, "Crowd work is NOT an art form, not comedy. Not in India at least. Its lazy bullsh*t indian men have started to use as content for engagement: It gives them a chance to hide their mediocirty and gives obscure idiots in the audience a chance to showcase theirs. Nothing will change. Tatti jaisi surat aur seerat vaale laundon ko famous aur ameer banaate rahenge hum sab. 370 ki briyaani, 6000 ki russian, do kaudi ki sharam."

FIR Registered Against Pranit More And Others

Amid the growing controversy, Maharashtra Cybercrime police registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and several others on Thursday over objectionable content that had been circulated across social media platforms.

The development has further intensified discussions around online accountability, viral content culture and the responsibilities of comedians, influencers and public-facing personalities in the digital age.