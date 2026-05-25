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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMalaika Arora Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta In Mumbai; Arhaan Khan Joins Them

Malaika Arora Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta In Mumbai; Arhaan Khan Joins Them

Malaika Arora was spotted in Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta, son Arhaan Khan, and their pet dog.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 May 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta were seen together in Mumbai.
  • They were accompanied by Malaika's son Arhaan and their dog.
  • Harsh was driving Malaika to her mother's residence.
  • A video of their outing has gained viral attention.

Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta, who have been linked together for the past few months, were spotted once again in Mumbai. The duo were accompanied by Malaika’s son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, along with their pet dog. Harsh was seen driving Malaika to her mother Joyce Polycarp’s residence. A video from their outing has now gone viral on social media.

Malaika Arora Spotted With Harsh Mehta

The now-viral clip opens with Malaika seated in the backseat of the car alongside her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper. As they arrived outside her mother Joyce Polycarp’s home, Harsh, who was seated in the front, appeared to cover his face with his hand.

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Once the car stopped, Arhaan stepped out carrying Casper, while the driver moved to open Malaika’s door. The actor kept it casual in a blue-and-white striped T-shirt paired with pyjamas and white slippers. She completed the look with a black bag. Harsh also opted for a simple white T-shirt.

Arhaan was seen wearing a black T-shirt with beige trousers.

Malaika can be seen seemingly avoiding the paparazzi and camera flashes, while Harsh appeared unfazed by the attention.

Malaika Was Earlier Linked To Sorab Bedi

Earlier this year, Malaika was also linked to Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi after the two were spotted together. However, Sorab later dismissed the dating rumours and clarified that they only share a friendship.

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He revealed that they met at an event and gradually became friends. “Since then, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us,” he said.

Sorab added, “Aisa karna nahin chahiye. I didn’t party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I used to share pictures with Malaika earlier too, but back then I wasn’t a known face. Now that people recognise me, it’s being noticed more. I’ve posted such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people interpreted it differently.”

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Malaika Arora seen with recently?

Malaika Arora was recently spotted with Harsh Mehta, her son Arhaan Khan, and their pet dog. They were seen arriving at her mother's residence.

Where was Malaika Arora seen going?

Malaika Arora was seen being driven to her mother, Joyce Polycarp's, residence in Mumbai.

Did Malaika Arora's son accompany her?

Yes, Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, was with her and Harsh Mehta during the outing.

Were there any previous dating rumors involving Malaika Arora?

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was linked to Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi, but he later clarified they were just friends.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arhaan Khan Malaika Arora ENtertainment News Harsh Mehta
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