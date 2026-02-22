Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Italy Getaway? Malaika Arora’s Viral Pic Fuels Dating Speculation

Malaika Arora’s viral Italy photo with rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta has sparked Valentine’s Day speculation. Here’s what we know so far.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
When it comes to headline-making moments, Malaika Arora rarely stays away from the spotlight for long. This time, a photograph from Italy has reignited chatter about her alleged relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, and the timing has only added fuel to the fire.

A Trevi Fountain Selfie That Set Social Media Talking

Malaika’s Valentine at Trevi Fountain??
by u/Paranoid_xxx in BollyBlindsNGossip

A picture that surfaced online shows Malaika leaning in close as Harsh clicks a selfie in front of Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain. The image quickly travelled across platforms, especially Reddit, where users began speculating whether the two marked Valentine’s Day together abroad.

One Reddit user captioned the post, “Malaika’s Valentine at Trevi Fountain?? Spotted Malaika Arora with her (not so) little boyfriend at Trevi Fountain on 14th February…" The snapshot captures the duo dressed in understated winter layers, Malaika in a chic black trench with minimal makeup and a messy bun, while Harsh sports a grey coat layered over a hoodie.

While neither has addressed the rumours, the internet has been abuzz with theories, some even questioning whether the viral moment was orchestrated as a publicity move.

Romance Rumours That Refuse To Fade

This isn’t the first time Malaika and Harsh have been linked. Last October, she was seen at an Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai alongside a mystery man, later identified by social media users as Harsh. They were also photographed at Mumbai airport weeks later, choosing to walk separately while cameras flashed.

Earlier this year, during a conversation on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika addressed the constant speculation. She said, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose."

She continued, “Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and it and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable."

Neither Malaika nor Harsh has addressed the speculation so far, leaving the whispers unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the chatter continues to swirl across social media, keeping fans intrigued.

A Life Under Constant Public Scrutiny

Malaika, who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and later dated Arjun Kapoor, has long been candid about how her personal life dominates headlines.

Reflecting on the scrutiny, she shared, “My relationships have always been spoken about, and they’ve always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn’t make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that."

Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused recent rumors about Malaika Arora?

A photograph of Malaika Arora and diamond merchant Harsh Mehta at Rome's Trevi Fountain has sparked renewed speculation about their relationship.

When was the Trevi Fountain photo taken?

The photo was taken on February 14th, leading to speculation that they spent Valentine's Day together.

Have Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta been linked before?

Yes, they were previously linked after being seen together at an Enrique Iglesias concert and later at Mumbai airport.

How does Malaika Arora feel about constant speculation?

She finds the constant linking to people she's spotted with laughable and doesn't want to give unnecessary fuel to gossip.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Malaika Arora ENtertainment News Harsh Mehta Malaika Italy Trip
