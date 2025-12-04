Malaika Arora Calls Out Bias: Men Are Applauded For Marrying Younger Women, Women Are Judged

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Malaika Arora has often confronted criticism head-on, but her latest reflection on post-divorce judgement gets to the core of the gender bias she says she has lived with for years. Speaking candidly in a recent conversation, the actor and television personality opened up about how public reactions to her personal life shifted dramatically after her split with Arbaaz Khan.

Early Career and Life Before the Spotlight Intensified

Before her private life became a favourite subject of online debate, Malaika had already carved out her own space in the entertainment world. She began her career as an MTV VJ in her early 20s and quickly became one of the most prominent faces on the channel. Modelling assignments, music videos and her iconic appearance in Chaiyya Chaiyya in 1998 propelled her into cultural conversation. That same year, she married Arbaaz Khan, joining the well-known Khan family at a young age.

For nearly two decades, she balanced motherhood, family responsibilities and guest roles in films — including the Dabangg franchise. But when the couple parted ways in 2017 after almost 19 years together, the tone of public discussion around her life shifted.

‘Constantly Judged’ for Choices After Divorce

While Arbaaz eventually entered new relationships — first with Giorgia Andriani and later marrying makeup artist Sshura Khan — Malaika’s dating life, especially her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, drew relentless scrutiny. From comments on their age gap to unfounded moral policing, she found herself under a harsher spotlight than her former husband.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Malaika said, “You are constantly judged for being strong. We are going to have these judgements irrespective. I have utmost regard and love for men because some of the men in my life have been instrumental and really amazing."

Highlighting the uneven treatment women face, she added, “Today, if a man decides to move on — get a divorce, marry someone half his age — it’s like, ‘Wow, what a man!’ But when a woman does it, she is questioned: ‘Why would she do something like that? Doesn’t she have sense?’ There are constant stereotypes."

Malaika Reflects on Marriage and Her Mother’s Advice

Malaika also recalled conversations with her mother about marrying young. She shared, “My mom would always say, ‘Go out there, enjoy your life, and please don’t marry the first guy you date’—which I did. I married the first guy I ever dated. She couldn’t understand why I would do that."

Despite her mother’s concerns, she remembered the unwavering support she received: “She said, ‘If you do that, how will you ever know what’s out there?’ And I was like, ‘Mom, chill now.’ But she has always been someone who encouraged us to live and dream. She never stopped us from doing anything."