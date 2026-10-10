'Makers Have Learnt Their Lesson': Rajkummar Rao Reacts To Criticism Of 'Dada' Poster

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Rajkummar Rao is currently busy promoting his upcoming courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam. Amid the promotions, the actor spoke about his upcoming biopic 'Dada', based on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and addressed the criticism surrounding the film's first poster. The poster, unveiled on Sourav Ganguly's 54th birthday in July 2026, faced considerable backlash on social media. Rajkummar has now acknowledged the criticism, saying the makers have learnt from the experience and should avoid rushing things.

Rajkummar Rao Reacts To 'Dada' Poster Controversy

The first poster of Dada was released on July 8, to mark Sourav Ganguly's birthday. It attempted to recreate one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, Ganguly waving his shirt from the Lord's balcony after India's victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

In the poster, Rajkummar Rao was seen shirtless, wearing blue trousers and waving the Indian flag, recreating the former cricketer's iconic celebration. However, the poster did not receive the response the makers may have expected. Several fans criticised its execution, while some social media users questioned its authenticity and suggested that it looked AI-generated. Addressing the controversy, Rajkummar said the team behind the poster had understood the criticism and learnt an important lesson.

"The ones who made the poster have understood; they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there's no hurry," the actor said. He also acknowledged that the reaction highlighted the immense popularity of Sourav Ganguly and the strong emotional connection his fans share with the former India captain.

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Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About Meeting Sourav Ganguly

During a conversation with Mashable India, Rajkummar also spoke about his interactions with Sourav Ganguly while preparing for the biopic. The actor revealed that he had met Ganguly several times and had even filmed at his residence in Kolkata and at Eden Gardens. He also spent considerable time with the former cricketer to understand his personality and life beyond the cricket field.

Rajkummar said Ganguly shared personal experiences with him that helped him gain a deeper understanding of the man he would portray on screen. The actor added that these conversations were important for understanding Ganguly's mindset and bringing authenticity to his portrayal. Praising the former India captain, Rajkummar described him as a legend and credited him with laying the foundation for the Indian cricket team's growth.

When Will Rajkummar Rao's 'Dada' Release?

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada will see Rajkummar Rao portray Sourav Ganguly on screen. The biopic is scheduled to release in theatres on May 14, 2027. Meanwhile, Rajkummar is promoting Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, an upcoming courtroom drama directed by Avinash Arun. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. With Dada generating discussion even before its release, the makers will be under pressure to ensure that the film lives up to the legacy of one of Indian cricket's most celebrated captains.

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