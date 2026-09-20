Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA Maithili Thakur's Rolls-Royce arrival sparked social media debate.

Users questioned MLA's declared assets versus luxury car appearance.

Kangana Ranaut defended Thakur, stating politicians can live well.

Maithili Thakur, the 26-year-old BJP MLA from Bihar’s Alinagar, is facing a wave of social media trolling after a video of her arriving at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan went viral. The luxury car soon became the subject of intense online discussion, with users questioning the vehicle and linking it to claims about the singer-turned-politician’s assets. As the backlash grew, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stepped in to defend the young MLA and hit back at her critics.

ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan Is A Hypocritical Idiot': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Reacts To Actor’s Stand Against Body-Shaming

Maithili Thakur’s Rolls-Royce Appearance Sparks Social Media Debate

The luxury car’s appearance triggered a wave of posts on X, with several users questioning how a politician associated with a relatively modest vehicle in viral discussions could be seen travelling in such an expensive SUV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C.N.M.  (@c.n.m.786)

One widely shared post claimed, "Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur, who declared a Honda Activa and Rs 13 net worth in her election affidavit, arrived in a ₹13 crore Rolls Royce. Ownership remains unconfirmed."

Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur, who declared a Honda Activa and ₹3 net worth in her election affidavit, arrived in a ₹13 crore Rolls Royce. Ownership remains unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/QxgulIqrzq — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) September 20, 2026

As criticism grew online, users posted comments questioning the circumstances behind the car’s appearance. One wrote, "But the andhbhakts want to know the source income for Dipke and company..."

Another commented, "Affidavit says Activa, entrance says Rolls Royce, make it make sense."

A third post simply read, "Corruption"

Another user asked, "But then where did this come from, RR...? Where are ED and IT right now?"

ALSO READ: 'Gondhal' Director Says 'International Level' Approach Helped Film Stand Out For Oscars Over 'Dhurandhar'

Kangana Ranaut Comes Out In Support

The social media backlash then drew a response from BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, who came out in support of the young MLA.

Sharing her reaction on Instagram, Ranaut wrote, "Some people start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life, now our young MLA getting trolled for using a luxury car, we may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity, we selflessly work for public welfare but some people get hurt if they see us living well, why not?"

She went on to write, "Why can't we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

The controversy has therefore centred not only on the eye-catching Rolls-Royce appearance but also on questions raised online about ownership and wealth.