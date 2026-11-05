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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut': Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times To ScoutOP | WATCH

'Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut': Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times To ScoutOP | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA shocks ScoutOP by admitting he cheated on his girlfriend, Samiksha, 10-12 times, claiming she was unaware of his infidelity before the show.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yung DSA confessed cheating on Samiksha to fellow housemate ScoutOP.
  • He admitted cheating 10-12 times, his girlfriend remained unaware.
  • The revelation followed disappointment after missing Samiksha's message.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA has made a startling confession about his relationship with girlfriend Samiksha during a conversation with fellow housemate ScoutOP. After receiving an audio message from his family as part of the ongoing task, Yung appeared disappointed that there was no message from Samiksha. While discussing his feelings with Scout, he admitted to being unfaithful to her on several occasions. Yung went on to reveal that he had cheated on his girlfriend around 10-12 times, adding that she was unaware of his actions. His revelation left Scout surprised and added an unexpected twist to the episode.

Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Samiksha

Following the family message task, Yung opened up to ScoutOP about his relationship and expressed his disappointment over not receiving a message from Samiksha. Sharing his feelings, he said, "Main kho dala re Scout Samiksha ko." When Scout tried to comfort him, Yung admitted, "Maine cheat kiya hai usko bahut." He further disclosed that the infidelity had happened on multiple occasions, saying, "10-12 alag alag time."

Surprised by the revelation, Scout asked him, "To bhi tere saath rahi na?" Yung clarified that Samiksha had not known about his actions. He said, "Nahi, pata nahi tha usko," before speculating that she might have learnt about his infidelity after watching him on the show. He added, "Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga."

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by YUNG DSA (@yung_dsa)

Yung DSA Previously Spoke About Samiksha

Yung has mentioned Samiksha several times during his time on Bigg Boss 20. He has often called her his 'pasandida aurat' and spoken about how important she is to him. However, he has generally avoided sharing too many details about their relationship when other contestants questioned him. His latest conversation with ScoutOP offered a different perspective on their relationship, particularly given his admission about cheating on her.

Bigg Boss 20 Family Message Task: What Happened?

The latest episode continued the emotional family-message task, in which contestants had to choose between sacrificing their lifeline to let another housemate hear a message from home or securing an additional advantage for themselves. Mahhi Vij chose not to give up her lifeline for Arishfa Khan, while Kanika Mann sacrificed hers so Yung DSA could hear his family's message. Amrapali Dubey also gave up her opportunity for Gullu.

These decisions led to several emotional moments inside the house, with contestants weighing their personal advantages against the opportunity to connect with their families. Yung's confession has added a new layer to his personal storyline on Bigg Boss 20, especially as viewers get to hear more about his relationship with Samiksha.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Yung DSA confess on Bigg Boss 20?

Yung DSA admitted to his fellow housemate ScoutOP that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend, Samiksha, on several occasions. He revealed he had cheated on her about 10-12 times.

Was Samiksha aware of Yung DSA's infidelity?

Yung DSA stated that Samiksha was unaware of his actions at the time. However, he speculated that she might have learned about his infidelity after watching him on the show.

What prompted Yung DSA's confession about cheating?

Yung made the confession after feeling disappointed during the family message task. He was upset that he did not receive an audio message from Samiksha, which led him to open up to ScoutOP.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 20 Yung DSA Yung DSA Girlfriend Samiksha Yung DSA Cheating Confession Yung DSA Confession Samiksha Bigg Boss 20 Family Task
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