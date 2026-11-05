Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yung DSA confessed cheating on Samiksha to fellow housemate ScoutOP.

He admitted cheating 10-12 times, his girlfriend remained unaware.

The revelation followed disappointment after missing Samiksha's message.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA has made a startling confession about his relationship with girlfriend Samiksha during a conversation with fellow housemate ScoutOP. After receiving an audio message from his family as part of the ongoing task, Yung appeared disappointed that there was no message from Samiksha. While discussing his feelings with Scout, he admitted to being unfaithful to her on several occasions. Yung went on to reveal that he had cheated on his girlfriend around 10-12 times, adding that she was unaware of his actions. His revelation left Scout surprised and added an unexpected twist to the episode.

Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Samiksha

Following the family message task, Yung opened up to ScoutOP about his relationship and expressed his disappointment over not receiving a message from Samiksha. Sharing his feelings, he said, "Main kho dala re Scout Samiksha ko." When Scout tried to comfort him, Yung admitted, "Maine cheat kiya hai usko bahut." He further disclosed that the infidelity had happened on multiple occasions, saying, "10-12 alag alag time."

Look who was bulding narrative against #ScoutOP by talking about his own relationship, Crazyyy😭 #YungDSA accepting that he cheated many times(10/12) on his girlfriend💔 Scout is still consoling him as frnd❤️‍🩹 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/4sMBHr7LTN — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 4, 2026

Surprised by the revelation, Scout asked him, "To bhi tere saath rahi na?" Yung clarified that Samiksha had not known about his actions. He said, "Nahi, pata nahi tha usko," before speculating that she might have learnt about his infidelity after watching him on the show. He added, "Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNG DSA (@yung_dsa)

Yung DSA Previously Spoke About Samiksha

Yung has mentioned Samiksha several times during his time on Bigg Boss 20. He has often called her his 'pasandida aurat' and spoken about how important she is to him. However, he has generally avoided sharing too many details about their relationship when other contestants questioned him. His latest conversation with ScoutOP offered a different perspective on their relationship, particularly given his admission about cheating on her.

Bigg Boss 20 Family Message Task: What Happened?

The latest episode continued the emotional family-message task, in which contestants had to choose between sacrificing their lifeline to let another housemate hear a message from home or securing an additional advantage for themselves. Mahhi Vij chose not to give up her lifeline for Arishfa Khan, while Kanika Mann sacrificed hers so Yung DSA could hear his family's message. Amrapali Dubey also gave up her opportunity for Gullu.

These decisions led to several emotional moments inside the house, with contestants weighing their personal advantages against the opportunity to connect with their families. Yung's confession has added a new layer to his personal storyline on Bigg Boss 20, especially as viewers get to hear more about his relationship with Samiksha.