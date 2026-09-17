Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor's old prasad refusal video goes viral.

He cited a diet, then offered it to paparazzi.

Social media debated his action, questioned his Rama casting.

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to eat prasad after offering prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actor says he is on a diet before passing the prasad to the paparazzi.

‘Main To Diet Par Hoon’

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor offering prayers to Ganpati Bappa. As he leaves, a pandit asks him to take prasad. Ranbir accepts it but, before eating, hands it to the paparazzi gathered outside. He is heard saying, “Main to diet par hun, aap log kha loge?”

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Diet will be affected by Ganpati Bappa’s Prasad? Seriously? And this is the actor playing Shri Ram in Ramayan. pic.twitter.com/H4LYOjyrv7 — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) September 16, 2026

The video has started a debate on social media, with some users criticising Ranbir for refusing to eat the prasad. Others questioned whether such an actor who declines prasad is suitable to play Rama in Ramayana.

“Diet will be affected by Ganpati Bappa’s Prasad? Seriously? And this is the actor playing Shri Ram in Ramayana,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Ranbir Kapoor reportedly refused Ganpati Bappa’s prasad, saying he was on a diet and passed it on to the paparazzi. Diet ke liye prasad bhi reject?”

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“Boycott for Ram role. It seems a bad casting for a divine role,” a third user wrote.

“Another reason to boycott Ramayana,” read another comment.

“Forget the prasad. What’s with the cap?” another user asked.

About ‘Ramayana’

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen as Rama in Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

The screenplay has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, while Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is scheduled to release in India on November 8, coinciding with Diwali, and worldwide on November 6. The second part is slated for release in 2027. The combined budget of the two-part film is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore.