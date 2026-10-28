Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The comedian also faced recent backlash and police summons.

Popular stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral recently took the stage at an award summit in Lucknow and delivered a punchline that left the entire room, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in uncontrollable laughter. Known for his sharp observational humour and quick crowd work, Gujral narrated a 'real-life incident' about the state's law and order situation, directly referencing the Chief Minister's tough-on-crime reputation.

'Main Khud Criminal Tha, Ab Kele Bech Raha Hoon'

The viral moment took place when Harsh was receiving an award on stage. He took the microphone to share a humorous anecdote from his previous visit to the state capital.

Setting up the joke, Gujral told the audience, "Ye real-life example bata raha hoon aapko. Main Lucknow mein show karne aaya tha pichhli baar aur main aise hi tahal raha tha, toh maine aise hi kele waale se poochh liya. Maine kaha, 'Bhai, kya scene hai crime ka?" [I am telling you a real-life example. I came to do a show in Lucknow last time and was just strolling around, so I casually asked a banana seller. I asked, 'Brother, what is the crime scene here?'].

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He then recalled the local vendor's confident response: "Bhai, crime bilkul khatam hai." [Brother, crime is completely finished]. Curious as to how a fruit seller could be so certain about the state's crime statistics, Gujral pressed further. He shared, "Aapko kaise pata?" (How do you know?). Delivering the final punchline, Gujral revealed the seller's hilarious answer: "Bhaiya, main khud criminal tha, ab kele bech raha hoon." [Brother, I myself was a criminal, now I am selling bananas].

The witty punchline instantly brought the house down, with the camera capturing CM Yogi Adityanath laughing at the comedian's sharp quip. The video of the interaction quickly went viral across social media platforms, with netizens appreciating the light-hearted exchange and the reference to the UP government's strict stance on crime.

Harsh Gujaral:- UP me crime ka kya scene hai bhai. Kele wala:- Bilkul khtm hai. Harsh Gujral:- Aapko kaise pata? Kele wala:- mai bhi pehle criminal tha ab kele bechta hu 😂 Yogi Ji couldn't stop laughing 😭😂 This is what Yogi Sarkar has achieved in UP 🔥 https://t.co/hgT7QYHBQd — Aditya (@Adityaacard) October 27, 2026

On The Work Front

Harsh Gujral has established a massive digital footprint with his engaging comedy clips, television appearances, and live shows. However, his humour has occasionally drawn controversy. Earlier this month, he faced backlash over a joke regarding actor Gaurav Khanna during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. Recently, Gujral and fellow comedian Madhur Virli were also summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell concerning allegations of obscene jokes, an investigation that is currently ongoing.