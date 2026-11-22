Splitsvilla fame model and actor Sorab Bedi has addressed the online criticism surrounding his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala, making it clear that he does not regret sharing pictures with her. In an appearance on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, Sorab spoke about the age-gap comments, the trolling directed at Delnaz, and allegations that she helped him secure modelling assignments. He also reflected on his equation with his former Splitsvilla X6 co-contestant Niharika Tiwari, whose separation announcement had sparked conversations among fans. Defending Delnaz against personal attacks, Sorab said he was unaffected by the criticism but would not tolerate disrespect towards her.

Sorab Bedi Reacts To Trolling Over Delnaz Daruwala

Speaking on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, Sorab Bedi said he had no regrets about posting pictures with Delnaz despite the backlash that followed. He was particularly unhappy with the comments directed at her, describing them as inappropriate.

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Reacting to the remarks, Sorab said, "Main toh thoda shareefi wale line mein hoon, koi ladka mere saamne aa ke bol de ek baar... Main jaan se maar dunga," expressing his anger over the way people had spoken about his girlfriend. He also pointed out that being attracted to an older woman was not unusual and questioned why people were making an issue of their age difference.

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Sorab Bedi Dismisses Claims About Delnaz Helping His Career

Sorab also responded to allegations that Delnaz had helped him get modelling assignments. Dismissing the criticism, he said, "Agar unhone dilwayi bhi hogi toh mujhe farak nahi padega. How does it matter?"

Sorab Bedi introduced his new girlfriend as “Bhabhi,” but deleted the post just hours later. On October 16, Sorab Bedi shared several romantic pictures with Delnaz on Instagram. From kissing each other to enjoying vacations and visiting a temple together, the pictures showed their closeness...1/2 — Kiara (@Kiara_2027) October 16, 2026

He explained that the two had known each other for eight years and had been friends long before their relationship became public. According to Sorab, Delnaz did not arrange work for him simply because she liked him.

When asked whether the online criticism had affected Delnaz, Sorab described her as strong-headed. He said, "No, she is very strong-headed."

He further explained that he does not take online trolling seriously and referred to Premanand Ji Maharaj, whom he considers God. Sorab pointed out that even the spiritual leader faces criticism, yet that does not make him take such comments seriously.

Sorab Bedi And Niharika Tiwari's Past Equation

Sorab and Niharika Tiwari's relationship became a talking point following their appearance on Splitsvilla X6. Fans even gave them the nickname 'Sorika' during their time together on the show. In September 2026, Niharika announced their separation. Sorab subsequently claimed that the two had never been romantically involved, adding another layer to the discussion surrounding their equation.

The controversy resurfaced in October when Sorab shared pictures with Delnaz on social media. He later archived the posts amid criticism over their age difference.

Despite the backlash surrounding his relationship, Sorab Bedi has made it clear that he does not intend to let online opinions dictate his personal choices. He has also firmly defended Delnaz against the comments targeting her.