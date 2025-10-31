Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMahima Chaudhry & Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Wedding’ Photos Spark Frenzy, Here Is What We Know

Mahima Chaudhry & Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Wedding’ Photos Spark Frenzy, Here Is What We Know

Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra were spotted dressed as bride and groom, sparking wedding rumours. Turns out, it’s for their upcoming rom-com Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra set social media abuzz after they were spotted dressed as a bride and groom during a shoot in Mumbai. Photos of the duo, with Mahima in a stunning red bridal saree and Sanjay in a traditional kurta and jacket, quickly went viral, leading to speculation that the two might have tied the knot.

However, it has now been confirmed that the wedding look was part of the shoot for their upcoming romantic comedy, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, which is nearing its theatrical release.

‘Dulhan Mil Gayi Hai’ — Makers Drop Motion Poster

To clear the air, the makers of the film took to Instagram and released the movie’s motion poster, teasing fans with a humorous caption:

“Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se.”

The quirky caption, paired with the actors’ wedding looks, added to the buzz around the film. The rom-com promises to deliver Sanjay Mishra’s signature humor, with Mahima Chaudhry marking a strong return to the big screen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra)

Mahima Chaudhry on Life, Motherhood, and Moving Forward

Mahima Chaudhry was previously married to architect Bobby Mukherji in 2006, but the couple later parted ways. She is now a devoted mother to her daughter Ariana. In an old interview, Mahima had opened up about her difficult divorce and motherhood journey, revealing, “We were having issues with which school we should put her, and we did not agree on anything.” She added, “Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home.”

Despite personal challenges, Mahima continues to balance her acting career with motherhood. She was last seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Sanjay Mishra’s Next Projects

Sanjay Mishra, who is married to Kiran Mishra and is a father to two daughters, Pal and Lamha, was last seen in Heer Express. The actor will next be seen in Vadh 2 alongside Neena Gupta.

As for Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, fans can expect a heartwarming mix of love, laughter, and chaos — and plenty of vintage Mahima-Sanjay charm.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Mishra Mahima Chaudhry Bollywood Rom-com Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Mahima Chaudhry 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Cities
Delhi Breathes Easier As Air Improves From ‘Very Poor’ To ‘Poor’; Cloud Seeding Paused
Delhi Breathes Easier As Air Improves From ‘Very Poor’ To ‘Poor’; Cloud Seeding Paused
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget