Mahima Chaudhry & Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Wedding’ Photos Spark Frenzy, Here Is What We Know

Actors Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra set social media abuzz after they were spotted dressed as a bride and groom during a shoot in Mumbai. Photos of the duo, with Mahima in a stunning red bridal saree and Sanjay in a traditional kurta and jacket, quickly went viral, leading to speculation that the two might have tied the knot.

However, it has now been confirmed that the wedding look was part of the shoot for their upcoming romantic comedy, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, which is nearing its theatrical release.

‘Dulhan Mil Gayi Hai’ — Makers Drop Motion Poster

To clear the air, the makers of the film took to Instagram and released the movie’s motion poster, teasing fans with a humorous caption:

“Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se.”

The quirky caption, paired with the actors’ wedding looks, added to the buzz around the film. The rom-com promises to deliver Sanjay Mishra’s signature humor, with Mahima Chaudhry marking a strong return to the big screen.

Mahima Chaudhry on Life, Motherhood, and Moving Forward

Mahima Chaudhry was previously married to architect Bobby Mukherji in 2006, but the couple later parted ways. She is now a devoted mother to her daughter Ariana. In an old interview, Mahima had opened up about her difficult divorce and motherhood journey, revealing, “We were having issues with which school we should put her, and we did not agree on anything.” She added, “Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home.”

Despite personal challenges, Mahima continues to balance her acting career with motherhood. She was last seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Sanjay Mishra’s Next Projects

Sanjay Mishra, who is married to Kiran Mishra and is a father to two daughters, Pal and Lamha, was last seen in Heer Express. The actor will next be seen in Vadh 2 alongside Neena Gupta.

As for Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, fans can expect a heartwarming mix of love, laughter, and chaos — and plenty of vintage Mahima-Sanjay charm.