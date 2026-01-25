Mahhi Vij has fulfilled her daughter Tara's childhood wish by buying her a luxury Mini Cooper, a moment that has deeply touched fans online.
Mahhi Vij Fulfils Daughter Tara’s Dream With ₹50 Lakh Mini Cooper; Jay Bhanushali Reacts
Mahhi Vij fulfils daughter Tara’s childhood wish by gifting her a ₹50 lakh Mini Cooper. Emotional video goes viral; Jay Bhanushali reacts.
Television actor Mahhi Vij is once again in the spotlight, not for controversy, but for an emotional moment that has touched hearts online. After navigating major personal changes, the actress has now fulfilled a long-cherished wish of her daughter Tara, turning a childhood dream into a reality.
A Dream Years In The Making
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation earlier this year, ending months of speculation around their relationship. Soon after, Mahhi shared glimpses of a housewarming ceremony, hinting at a fresh chapter in her life.
Now, the actress has surprised fans by revealing that she bought a luxury Mini Cooper worth ₹50 lakh for her daughter Tara, a wish Tara had expressed years ago. In a video shared on social media, Mahhi explained that when Tara was just four years old, she had pointed at a Mini Cooper and said she wanted that car one day. At the time, Mahhi admitted the dream felt financially out of reach.
An Emotional Message That Struck A Chord
Along with the video, Mahhi penned a deeply heartfelt caption, which read,
"When my daughter was just four years old, she saw a Mini Cooper and said, “Mama, one day I want this car.” At that time, I couldn’t afford it—and honestly, I wasn’t even sure if I should give my child such a luxury. I kept thinking, Is this really necessary?
But dreams don’t come with age limits. Wishes don’t come with price tags.
Today, I can afford it. And I realised something—this isn’t about luxury at all. This is about her wish. This is about a memory she will carry in her heart forever. This is about a mother telling her daughter, “Your dreams matter. And if I can, I will make them come true.”
The post quickly went viral, with fans applauding the actress for her honesty and emotional transparency.
Jay Bhanushali’s Gesture Draws Attention
Adding to the buzz, Mahhi’s former husband Jay Bhanushali reshared the video on social media. His reaction caught users’ attention, especially as Mahhi was seen at the car showroom with both her daughters. The moment sparked widespread discussion, with many praising the maturity and mutual respect between the two.
Fans Shower Praise
Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, congratulating Mahhi on her achievement and celebrating the powerful message behind the gesture.
