Mahhi Vij Fulfils Daughter Tara's Dream With ₹50 Lakh Mini Cooper; Jay Bhanushali Reacts

Mahhi Vij Fulfils Daughter Tara’s Dream With ₹50 Lakh Mini Cooper; Jay Bhanushali Reacts

Mahhi Vij fulfils daughter Tara’s childhood wish by gifting her a ₹50 lakh Mini Cooper. Emotional video goes viral; Jay Bhanushali reacts.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Television actor Mahhi Vij is once again in the spotlight, not for controversy, but for an emotional moment that has touched hearts online. After navigating major personal changes, the actress has now fulfilled a long-cherished wish of her daughter Tara, turning a childhood dream into a reality.

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash’s ‘Personality Disorder’ Video Goes Viral After Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Shefali Bagga

A Dream Years In The Making

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation earlier this year, ending months of speculation around their relationship. Soon after, Mahhi shared glimpses of a housewarming ceremony, hinting at a fresh chapter in her life.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Now, the actress has surprised fans by revealing that she bought a luxury Mini Cooper worth ₹50 lakh for her daughter Tara, a wish Tara had expressed years ago. In a video shared on social media, Mahhi explained that when Tara was just four years old, she had pointed at a Mini Cooper and said she wanted that car one day. At the time, Mahhi admitted the dream felt financially out of reach.

An Emotional Message That Struck A Chord

Along with the video, Mahhi penned a deeply heartfelt caption, which read,

"When my daughter was just four years old, she saw a Mini Cooper and said, “Mama, one day I want this car.” At that time, I couldn’t afford it—and honestly, I wasn’t even sure if I should give my child such a luxury. I kept thinking, Is this really necessary?

But dreams don’t come with age limits. Wishes don’t come with price tags.

Today, I can afford it. And I realised something—this isn’t about luxury at all. This is about her wish. This is about a memory she will carry in her heart forever. This is about a mother telling her daughter, “Your dreams matter. And if I can, I will make them come true.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans applauding the actress for her honesty and emotional transparency.

Jay Bhanushali’s Gesture Draws Attention

Adding to the buzz, Mahhi’s former husband Jay Bhanushali reshared the video on social media. His reaction caught users’ attention, especially as Mahhi was seen at the car showroom with both her daughters. The moment sparked widespread discussion, with many praising the maturity and mutual respect between the two.

Fans Shower Praise

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, congratulating Mahhi on her achievement and celebrating the powerful message behind the gesture. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent event has brought Mahhi Vij into the spotlight?

Mahhi Vij has fulfilled her daughter Tara's childhood wish by buying her a luxury Mini Cooper, a moment that has deeply touched fans online.

What was Tara's wish that Mahhi Vij fulfilled?

Tara had expressed a wish to own a Mini Cooper when she was just four years old. Mahhi Vij has now made that dream a reality for her.

How much did the Mini Cooper cost?

The luxury Mini Cooper that Mahhi Vij bought for her daughter Tara is worth ₹50 lakh.

What was Mahhi Vij's initial reaction to Tara's wish?

Initially, Mahhi Vij felt the car was financially out of reach and questioned whether such a luxury was necessary for her child.

How did Jay Bhanushali react to Mahhi Vij's purchase?

Jay Bhanushali reshared the video of the purchase on social media, with many users praising the maturity and mutual respect between them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahhi Vij Jay Bhanushali Celebrity News ENtertainment News
Embed widget