Maharashtra Cyber is gearing up to ask a court for an arrest warrant against rapper-singer Honey Singh, who has skipped questioning three times over an allegedly objectionable remark at his Delhi concert.

Officials said Singh asked for more time to give his statement to the investigating officer. But he stayed away even after the summons for October 5, which the agency had called a “final reminder”, so Maharashtra Cyber now plans to seek the warrant.

Look-Out Circular Process Begins

The agency has also begun the process of issuing a Look-Out Circular (LoC) against Singh so that he cannot leave the country while the probe continues.

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The case traces back to a viral video from his Delhi concert, in which he allegedly made an obscene remark about having sex in a car. The clip drew backlash online, and a complaint to Maharashtra Cyber led to a case being registered. A case has been filed bearing an FIR No. 74/2026 at the Nodal Cyber Police Station in Mumbai, invoking Sections 296 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Maharashtra Cyber wants to question Singh as part of this investigation.

Honey Singh Remark That Started It All

Earlier this year, a video went viral in which Singh appeared to urge people to have sex in cars, prompting criticism from many social media users. The rapper later responded with a video of his own, apologising and saying he never meant to hurt or offend anyone.

In it, Singh said, “A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that’s offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story. My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone.”

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He explained that days before the incident, he had spoken to a leading gynaecologist and sexologist, who raised concerns about the growing number of sexually transmitted diseases among young people due to unprotected sex.

“This conversation stayed with me. While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch,” he added.