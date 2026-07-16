Mahaprabhu Jagannath Makers Move Supreme Court After Orissa HC Halts July 17 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orissa High Court stopped film's release, citing religious sentiments.

Producers moved Supreme Court, citing certification, impending financial losses.

High Court balanced free speech with avoiding religious sentiment disturbance.

The legal battle over the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath has reached the Supreme Court after its makers challenged an Orissa High Court order that stopped its nationwide release just before its scheduled debut on July 17. The producers argued that the film had already received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and that the last-minute restriction would cause significant financial losses. The High Court, however, held that concerns surrounding religious sentiments and public order during the ongoing Rath Yatra warranted an interim restraint until the matter is examined in greater detail by the court.

Supreme Court Hearing

The makers approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent relief after the Orissa High Court restrained the film's release across India. According to LiveLaw.com, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat requested an immediate hearing before the Chief Justice of India, stating that the order had been uploaded only late on the previous evening.

Kamat submitted that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film aimed at children and had already been cleared by the CBFC under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act. He argued that stopping the release at the last moment would severely impact the producer, who had invested crores of rupees in the project, with more than 300 theatres already booked for screenings.

ALSO READ | 'I'm Having Darshan For The First Time': Sonu Nigam On Witnessing Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 In Puri

He also contended that the public interest litigation was heard only days before the release, resulting in a hurried order. The Chief Justice declined a same-day hearing, observing that such listings are reserved for exceptional matters, including death penalty cases. However, the court agreed to hear the plea the following day.

Why The High Court Stayed The Release

The Orissa High Court passed the interim order on July 15 while hearing a public interest litigation challenging the CBFC certificate issued to the film. As reported by LawBeat.in, the Bench noted that although freedom of speech is constitutionally protected, it cannot be exercised in a manner that risks disturbing religious harmony.

ALSO READ | Honey Trehan Slams ‘Propaganda’ Claims Against Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Satluj’: ‘Hindus, Sikhs Are Watching It Together’

The court also took note of the film's planned release during the Rath Yatra and observed that it was being released without incorporating changes allegedly suggested after a special screening before the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri and officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. It described such a release as "counterproductive".

Petitioners claimed the film portrayed fictional childhood incidents, adventures and battle sequences involving Lord Jagannath while depicting the deity speaking and behaving in ways they said were inconsistent with the Skanda Purana, the Brahma Purana and established temple traditions. They argued that such portrayals could hurt devotees' religious beliefs and potentially trigger public unrest.

Makers Defend The Film

The producers opposed the petition, stating that the film opens with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a fictional work and is not connected to historical or religious reality. They maintained that the film was never intended to undermine the faith of devotees and argued that it is protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

After hearing both sides, the High Court observed that films can significantly influence public opinion and that freedom of expression must be balanced against the reasonable restrictions permitted under Article 19(2). The Bench said, *"Even if the movie enjoins the guarantee of the freedom of expression and/or speech, it impacted the thoughts and the actions of the common people. At times may shatter the sentiments, the emotions, and the religious belief, which cannot be allowed, if it results in unrest in the peaceful society."

The court has restrained Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. from releasing Mahaprabhu Jagannath on July 17 or thereafter without its permission, pending further proceedings. The Supreme Court's decision on the producers' plea is now expected to determine whether Mahaprabhu Jagannath can secure relief and proceed with its theatrical release or remain on hold while the legal challenge continues

Official Statement From Ele Animations

Durga Prasad Dalai on stay order from High Court of his Animation film “Mahaprabhu Jagannath” "Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an extension of our animated series Jay Jagannath, created with the utmost honesty, sincerity, and devotion for Lord Jagannath and His devotees. The film is a heartfelt depiction of a devotee's bhav (devotion) towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and we make no claim otherwise.

We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves. This Rath Yatra, our wish is for the film to reach children and families and bring them closer to learning more about Lord Jagannath and to imbibe the culture and values. We have made this film giving our heart and soul, with pure intentions to celebrate the faith, culture, and devotion.

The film has received a U certification from the CBFC in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, and we have filed a review petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will refrain from commenting further and place our faith in the judicial process."