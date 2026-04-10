Mahakumbh’s IIT Baba Abhay Singh Shares Viral Wedding Video With Wife Pratika | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Baba Abhay Singh married engineer Prateeka on February 15.

Couple focused on spiritual practice and building Kalkiworld.

Singh met Prateeka during Mahashivratri, worked on his platform.

Viral wedding video gained over a million views online.

Viral ‘IIT Baba’ from Mahakumbh last year, Abhay Singh, married Prateeka, an engineer from Karnataka, on February 15 at a temple in Himachal Pradesh. They later registered their marriage on February 19. Abhay Singh has now shared a video on Instagram from his wedding day and stated what he called “the truth about his marriage”.

IIT Baba Wedding Video

While sharing the wedding video on Instagram, Abhay Singh wrote, “The rumours are true, but the story is deeper.”

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He further explained that the wedding photos circulating online only show a small part of their journey. According to him, the couple spent the past year focusing on intense spiritual practice and building their platform Kalkiworld.

It added, “​Beyond the viral photos of our wedding lies a year of intense Sadhana and the building of Kalkiworld. We chose Mahashivratri for our union to stay grounded in our spiritual purpose.”

The now-viral video opens to show the couple performing traditional saat pheras around the sacred fire during their wedding ceremony. Later clips show them seeking blessings from their parents. As the video progresses, Abhay Singh narrates the story of how their relationship began.

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How Abhay Singh And Pratika Met

Abhay Singh revealed that he first met Prateeka last year during Mahashivratri and the two have since been working together to build an online presence, including his YouTube channel and website.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Since being shared almost a day ago, the video has received more than one million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the video to congratulate the couple.

“May the union bring more light to you both,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Many many congratulations to both of you stay blessed always.”

“It’s a divine siritual connection…which leads to marriage,” read a third comment.

A fourth posted, “Best wishes for your next journey of life.”

Who Is IIT Baba Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, who rose to fame during Mahakumbh 2025, soon became known online as IIT Baba. He is from Jhajjar’s Sasroli village and studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay. After completing his studies, he went to Canada and started working for an aerospace company in Canada, reportedly earning around Rs 3 lakh a month. However, Singh eventually left his corporate job to pursue a spiritual path.

Earlier this year, he married Pratika, an engineer from Bengaluru.