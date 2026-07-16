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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMahadev Betting App Case: ED Questioning Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga In Raipur

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Questioning Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga In Raipur

According to the ED, Shefali Bagga is a close associate of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, who the agency has alleged is involved in running and promoting betting applications in India.

Written By : Ravi Yadav |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shefali Bagga questioned by ED in Mahadev betting case.
  • ED alleges Bagga promoted overseas betting apps, shared tips.
  • Bagga reportedly associated with key hawala operator Thakkar.

Television host and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App case in Raipur. The questioning is taking place at the agency’s Raipur Zonal Office as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal betting syndicate.

ED Alleges Links To Mahadev Betting Network

According to the ED, Bagga is a close associate of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, who the agency has alleged is involved in running and promoting betting applications in India.

The agency further claimed that Bagga became one of the faces of betting apps allegedly being operated from overseas locations, including Dubai and London.

As per the ED, investigators have recovered incriminating evidence and promotional material purportedly showing Bagga promoting betting platforms and sharing betting tips with users.

Allegations Regarding Telegram Channel

The ED also alleged that Bagga operates a Telegram channel through which betting-related promotional content and tips were circulated.

The agency further claimed that Thakkar is a key hawala operator associated with the Mahadev Online Book network and allegedly manages financial transactions linked to the betting operation.

The investigation into the Mahadev Online Betting App case is ongoing, and no formal statement from Shefali Bagga regarding the ED's allegations was immediately available at the time of publishing.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Shefali Bagga?

She is a television host and former Bigg Boss contestant. She is currently being questioned by the ED in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App case.

Why is Shefali Bagga being questioned by the ED?

She is being questioned for her alleged involvement in the Mahadev Online Betting App case. The ED claims she promoted betting apps and is an associate of a key hawala operator.

What is Shefali Bagga's alleged role in the betting app case?

The ED alleges she became a face for betting apps, promoted platforms, and shared tips. She also purportedly operated a Telegram channel for promotional content.

Who is Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar?

He is alleged by the ED to be involved in running and promoting betting applications. The agency also claims he is a key hawala operator linked to the Mahadev Online Book network.

About the author Ravi Yadav

Ravi Yadav is a journalist with ABP Live, covering breaking news and major developments from across the country. He has extensively reported on high-impact stories, including the NEET paper leak controversy, Enforcement Directorate raids, and other significant political, legal, and investigative developments, bringing readers timely and in-depth coverage.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shefali Bagga Bigg Boss Breaking News ABP Live
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