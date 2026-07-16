Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Questioning Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Bagga In Raipur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shefali Bagga questioned by ED in Mahadev betting case.

ED alleges Bagga promoted overseas betting apps, shared tips.

Bagga reportedly associated with key hawala operator Thakkar.

Television host and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev Online Betting App case in Raipur. The questioning is taking place at the agency’s Raipur Zonal Office as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal betting syndicate.

ED Alleges Links To Mahadev Betting Network

According to the ED, Bagga is a close associate of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, who the agency has alleged is involved in running and promoting betting applications in India.

The agency further claimed that Bagga became one of the faces of betting apps allegedly being operated from overseas locations, including Dubai and London.

As per the ED, investigators have recovered incriminating evidence and promotional material purportedly showing Bagga promoting betting platforms and sharing betting tips with users.

Allegations Regarding Telegram Channel

The ED also alleged that Bagga operates a Telegram channel through which betting-related promotional content and tips were circulated.

The agency further claimed that Thakkar is a key hawala operator associated with the Mahadev Online Book network and allegedly manages financial transactions linked to the betting operation.

The investigation into the Mahadev Online Betting App case is ongoing, and no formal statement from Shefali Bagga regarding the ED's allegations was immediately available at the time of publishing.