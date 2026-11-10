ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal

‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal

Nitish Bharadwaj, who earlier praised Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', expressed disappointment over Ravana's portrayal and the film's interpretation of the epic.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VFX cannot replace epic's core values, spiritual essence, he states.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic television series 'Mahabharat', has expressed disappointment with Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The actor has withdrawn his earlier appreciation of the project, alleging that its portrayal of the epic's characters alters the moral and spiritual framework of the original text.

In a detailed statement, Nitish stressed that the Ramayana is not merely a story but an integral part of India's cultural, spiritual and civilisational heritage. He argued that the characters and their significance in the Mahakavya should not be casually reinterpreted.

Nitish Bharadwaj Questions Ravana's Portrayal In 'Ramayana'

Explaining his concerns, the actor highlighted the purpose of Lord Rama's incarnation, stating that Mahavishnu took the Rama Avatar to uphold Dharma, preserve tradition and establish Maryada. He objected to what he described as the film's portrayal of Ravana as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure.

Sharing a series of notes, Nitish wrote, "RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined."

He further explained his objection to the film's interpretation of Ravan, writing, "THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avatar."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij’s Team Snaps At Uditi Singh’s Over ‘Double Standards’ Claims: ‘Different Opinion Isn’t Hypocrisy’

'I Withdraw My Initial Appreciation': Nitish Bharadwaj

Expressing his disappointment, Nitish explicitly withdrew his earlier appreciation of the project. He said that the film's visual spectacle could not compensate for what he believes is a departure from the epic's central message.

"I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION. I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya," he wrote.

He also questioned whether the film should represent Indian cinema internationally, stating, "OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values."

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On 'Koffee With Karan 9', Sidharth Malhotra's Bedroom Joke Goes Viral: WATCH

Nitish Bharadwaj Had Earlier Praised 'Ramayana'

Nitish's latest remarks mark a change from his earlier response to the project. After watching the trailer, the actor had praised Ramayana and expressed confidence that it had a strong chance of winning an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category.

However, after watching the film, he appears to have reconsidered his initial assessment, expressing strong reservations about its narrative and characterisation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on November 5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Nitish Bharadwaj always have reservations about this Ramayana project?

No, he initially praised the project after watching the trailer and even predicted it could win an Oscar. However, after watching the film, he reconsidered and explicitly withdrew his earlier appreciation due to narrative concerns.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 10 Nov 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action
Kamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action
Celebrities
'Dhurandhar' Craze Goes Beyond Cinemas, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Dialogue Features On Diwali Crackers
'Dhurandhar' Craze Goes Beyond Cinemas, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Dialogue Features On Diwali Crackers
Celebrities
James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge
James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge
Celebrities
Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourn Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's Death
Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourn Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra UCC Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Proposed Code a Hindu Civil Code, Questions Survey Today
Maharashtra News: Political Battle Erupts Over Gokul Chairman Election as Congress Challenges Mahayuti
Political News: Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi to Debate Over 'Ideological Naxalism' Remark
Fire Alert: Massive Blazes Hit Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Damoh and Basti, Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed
Sonia Gandhi Book Launch: 'Belongings: A Journey of Love' Reveals Untold Gandhi Family Stories
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget