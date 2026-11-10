‘Mahabharat’ Star Nitish Bharadwaj Takes A U-Turn On ‘Ramayana’, Criticises Ravana’s Portrayal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VFX cannot replace epic's core values, spiritual essence, he states.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's iconic television series 'Mahabharat', has expressed disappointment with Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The actor has withdrawn his earlier appreciation of the project, alleging that its portrayal of the epic's characters alters the moral and spiritual framework of the original text.

In a detailed statement, Nitish stressed that the Ramayana is not merely a story but an integral part of India's cultural, spiritual and civilisational heritage. He argued that the characters and their significance in the Mahakavya should not be casually reinterpreted.

Nitish Bharadwaj Questions Ravana's Portrayal In 'Ramayana'

Explaining his concerns, the actor highlighted the purpose of Lord Rama's incarnation, stating that Mahavishnu took the Rama Avatar to uphold Dharma, preserve tradition and establish Maryada. He objected to what he described as the film's portrayal of Ravana as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure.

Sharing a series of notes, Nitish wrote, "RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilizational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined."

He further explained his objection to the film's interpretation of Ravan, writing, "THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avatar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)

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'I Withdraw My Initial Appreciation': Nitish Bharadwaj

Expressing his disappointment, Nitish explicitly withdrew his earlier appreciation of the project. He said that the film's visual spectacle could not compensate for what he believes is a departure from the epic's central message.

"I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION. I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya," he wrote.

He also questioned whether the film should represent Indian cinema internationally, stating, "OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values."

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Nitish Bharadwaj Had Earlier Praised 'Ramayana'

Nitish's latest remarks mark a change from his earlier response to the project. After watching the trailer, the actor had praised Ramayana and expressed confidence that it had a strong chance of winning an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category.

However, after watching the film, he appears to have reconsidered his initial assessment, expressing strong reservations about its narrative and characterisation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on November 5.