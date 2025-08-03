Veteran Tamil Actor Madhan Bob Dies At 71 After Battling Cancer

Veteran Tamil actor Madhan Bob, who made a distinguished career in the industry through his characteristic laughter and amusing expressions, died on Saturday evening at his residence in Chennai due to health-related reasons.

Madhan, 71, was battling cancer and died at his Adyar residence on Saturday evening, reported PTI.

S Krishnamoorthy, popularly known by his stage name Madhan Bob, was the eighth child in his family. During his illustrious career, he shared the screen with leading actors of the Tamil industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.

Madhan appeared in the popular Sun TV comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru as one of the judges. He was a versatile actor and musician.

Some of his notable roles included Diamond Babu in the film Thenali and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Madhan had the talent of making the audience burst out laughing in whatever role he played.