Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Macklemore pledged $1 million to six Palestinian aid organizations.

This followed his removal from Ed Sheeran's tour.

He challenged Robert Kraft to match his donation amount.

Kraft confirmed Ed Sheeran already sought his $2 million.

Macklemore has pledged his entire $1 million (approx. Rs 9.58 crore) net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organisations supporting Palestinians and providing relief in Gaza. The announcement came after the rapper was removed as an opening act following his public pro-Palestine remarks. Macklemore also challenged Robert Kraft to match his donation, prompting a response from the New England Patriots owner, who said Ed Sheeran had separately asked him to commit $2 million towards humanitarian relief.

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Macklemore Pledges $1 Million From Ed Sheeran Tour Earnings

Macklemore announced the donation on Instagram, saying he wanted attention to return to Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict. He wrote, “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom."

The rapper said his full $1 million net earnings from the tour would go to six organisations working directly with Palestinians. He also challenged Kraft to match the amount, adding, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

The six organisations named for the donation are the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and American Near East Refugee Aid.

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Robert Kraft Says Ed Sheeran Asked Him To Commit $2 Million

Kraft responded after Macklemore’s challenge, saying that Sheeran had contacted him earlier and asked him to commit $2 million towards efforts addressing the humanitarian crisis.

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting,” Kraft said.

He added, “Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.”

Kraft also said, “Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.”

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Macklemore’s Removal From The Loop Tour

The donation follows a dispute over Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s US tour. During a performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the rapper voiced his support for a “free Palestine”, prompting backlash and calls for him to be removed from the tour.

Kraft had confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium near Boston and cited what he described as the rapper’s “recent actions” and a broader history of rhetoric and imagery that he said had been offensive to the Jewish community.

Sheeran has said the decision was made by promoters and that he intended to remain publicly neutral on political causes.

Macklemore has continued to defend his position, saying his focus remains on Palestinian civilians and those providing medical and humanitarian assistance. He also said the financial donation was one form of solidarity available to him, while stressing that aid alone cannot address the wider conditions behind the humanitarian crisis.