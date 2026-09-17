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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMacklemore Challenges Robert Kraft; Ed Sheeran Asked Him To Donate $2 Million For Palestine Relief

Macklemore Challenges Robert Kraft; Ed Sheeran Asked Him To Donate $2 Million For Palestine Relief

Macklemore pledges his $1 million Ed Sheeran Loop Tour earnings to six organisations supporting Palestinians. Robert Kraft says Sheeran asked him to commit $2 million.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Macklemore pledged $1 million to six Palestinian aid organizations.
  • This followed his removal from Ed Sheeran's tour.
  • He challenged Robert Kraft to match his donation amount.
  • Kraft confirmed Ed Sheeran already sought his $2 million.

Macklemore has pledged his entire $1 million (approx. Rs 9.58 crore) net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organisations supporting Palestinians and providing relief in Gaza. The announcement came after the rapper was removed as an opening act following his public pro-Palestine remarks. Macklemore also challenged Robert Kraft to match his donation, prompting a response from the New England Patriots owner, who said Ed Sheeran had separately asked him to commit $2 million towards humanitarian relief.

ALSO READ: Finneas, Lukas Graham And More Quit Ed Sheeran Tour After Macklemore's Removal Over ‘Free Palestine’ Remarks; Singer Reacts

Macklemore Pledges $1 Million From Ed Sheeran Tour Earnings

Macklemore announced the donation on Instagram, saying he wanted attention to return to Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict. He wrote, “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom."

The rapper said his full $1 million net earnings from the tour would go to six organisations working directly with Palestinians. He also challenged Kraft to match the amount, adding, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

The six organisations named for the donation are the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and American Near East Refugee Aid.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BEN (@macklemore)

Robert Kraft Says Ed Sheeran Asked Him To Commit $2 Million

Kraft responded after Macklemore’s challenge, saying that Sheeran had contacted him earlier and asked him to commit $2 million towards efforts addressing the humanitarian crisis.

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting,” Kraft said.

He added, “Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.”

Kraft also said, “Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gillette Stadium (@gillettestadium)

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Husband Travis Kelce Named In Federal Court As Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme Victim

Macklemore’s Removal From The Loop Tour

The donation follows a dispute over Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s US tour. During a performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the rapper voiced his support for a “free Palestine”, prompting backlash and calls for him to be removed from the tour.

Kraft had confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium near Boston and cited what he described as the rapper’s “recent actions” and a broader history of rhetoric and imagery that he said had been offensive to the Jewish community.

Sheeran has said the decision was made by promoters and that he intended to remain publicly neutral on political causes.

Macklemore has continued to defend his position, saying his focus remains on Palestinian civilians and those providing medical and humanitarian assistance. He also said the financial donation was one form of solidarity available to him, while stressing that aid alone cannot address the wider conditions behind the humanitarian crisis.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Macklemore donate and for what cause?

Macklemore pledged his entire $1 million net earnings from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour. These funds will go to six organizations providing support and humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza.

Why was Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran's tour?

Macklemore was removed after publicly voicing support for

What was Robert Kraft's response to Macklemore's donation challenge?

Robert Kraft stated that Ed Sheeran had already contacted him to commit $2 million towards humanitarian relief in the region. Kraft emphasized his belief in building bridges between all people.

Which organizations will receive Macklemore's $1 million donation?

The six organizations are Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee, and American Near East Refugee Aid.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ed Sheeran Palestine GaZa United States News Macklemore Robert Kraft Palestine Relief Ed Sheeran Loop Tour
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